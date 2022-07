GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — Within 15 seconds of a gunman opening fire inside a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Elisjsha Dicken was able to step in and prevent further deaths. Police say Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall when he stopped at a cookie counter close to the mall’s main thoroughfare.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO