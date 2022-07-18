ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Goldman Sachs Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goldman Sachs Group GS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goldman Sachs Group beat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Bank of America Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Bank of America currently has a market cap north of $250 billion. The bank has done a good job of transforming itself over the past decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q2 Earnings Insights#Goldman Sachs Group Gs#Eps#Goldman Sachs Group#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher Monday. Shares of cannabis companies at large are trading higher on continued volatility following reports last week that Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group TPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TRI Pointe Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. TRI Pointe Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gold Prices Settle Lower; Vascular Biogenics Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P index gaining around 0.5% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,830.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.42% to 11,879.02. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,957.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares rose 1.1%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Insteel Indus

Insteel Indus IIIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Insteel Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08. Insteel Indus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For KeyCorp

KeyCorp KEY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KeyCorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. KeyCorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tesla, Twitter, Goldman Among Headline Earnings Of Unfolding Week: Here Are The Key Earnings Ahead

The June quarter reporting season is entering its second week, with the focus gradually shifting from banks to technology companies. The Earnings Season – Thus Far: About 7% of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings thus far and 60% of these companies reported positive earnings per share surprises, Factset said in its weekly Earnings Insight report. This is below the five-year average of 77%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares increased by 26.5% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Cellectar Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 461.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 368.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. Allakos...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Okta

Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 20 analysts have an average price target of $137.2 versus the current price of Okta at $102.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Okta...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Crown Castle Intl

Crown Castle Intl CCI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Crown Castle Intl. The company has an average price target of $196.27 with a high of $219.00 and a low of $166.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Sunnova Energy Intl

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sunnova Energy Intl NOVA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shares Of Datadog Are Rising Up: This Is Why

Datadog, Inc. DDOG shares are trading higher by 8.65% to $101 Wednesday afternoon after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $172 price target. The stock's movement coud also be related to overall market strength and as stocks across sectors gain amid earnings optimism. Market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy