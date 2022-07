The winner of American Idol’s 13th season, Caleb Johnson, has said the single he was obligated to perform as the series champion was “utter crap”.After winning the 2014 series of the competition show, Johnson had to sing "As Long as You Love Me" written by Justin Hawkins, frontman of Britsh rock band The Darkness. “I knew that, by de facto, if you won you had to sing the song, and the song was just utter crap,” Johnson told Insider in a new interview. “Like, it was just the worst song ever.”Johnson said he fought with producers to change the...

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO