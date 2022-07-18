ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do Grassley, Reynolds stack up in new Iowa Poll?

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Good morning, Iowa politics nerds!

We've got our first Iowa Poll numbers — and they are fascinating.

In Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Chuck Grassley leads Mike Franken by 8 percentage points — 47% to 39% — as the longtime Republican senator seeks an eighth term in office.

While the 8-point lead is "solid," according to pollster J. Ann Selzer, it's also Grassley's worst head-to-head Iowa Poll since October 1980, before he was first elected to the Senate. In all the years since then, Grassley has never polled below 50% in a head-to-head matchup.

The numbers point to a more competitive race than Grassley has faced in the past (he won his 2016 reelection by 24 points).

Read my story here for more on where each candidate's support is coming from.

Reynolds enjoys double-digit lead over DeJear in governor's race

Meanwhile, the poll shows Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over her Democratic challenger, Deidre DeJear.

The 48% to 31% lead is a wider margin than in the last Iowa Poll in March, when Reynolds led by 8 points.

Five percent of likely voters say they'd pick Libertarian Rick Stewart, and his presence in the poll "may be drawing votes from DeJear," Selzer said.

Read my colleague Ian Richardson's story here for a more in-depth look at the governor's race.

This is Stephen, excited to share more poll results with you all in the coming days. Surprised by the results in the Senate race? Or the governor's? Send me an email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com.

You'll want to make sure your friends subscribe to this newsletter here to get all our upcoming coverage.

