Replay: Funeral for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

By Andrea May Sahouri, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The funeral for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, described as a hero and family man by relatives and colleagues, is being held Monday.

The funeral is set for 11:30 a.m. at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. 7 Mile Road.

Courts, killed while on duty July 6 , is set to be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery. The 40-year-old was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

Woodlawn Cemetery is where a number of prominent Detroiters are buried, including civil rights leader Rosa Parks, "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, members of the Ford family and the founders of the Dodge auto company.

Courts and his partner responded to a call of shots being fired on the city's west side July 6 and were ambushed, Detroit Police Chief James White he was shot while still in his vehicle by teen armed with a Draco, semiautomatic, AK-style pistol. Courts pronounced dead at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, of Eastpointe, was shot and killed at the scene by another officer.

The federal government has charged 26-year-old Sheldon Avery Thomas is charged with lying as purchased the gun for for Davis in June,

Family and supporters of Courts have rallied for tighter gun regulation and paid tribute to the fallen officer in a vigil last week.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Replay: Funeral for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

