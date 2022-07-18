ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Slow down! With Lee County road deaths at 70, Operation Southern Slow Down will focus on speed

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqQ5B_0gjSoBvL00

A week-long awareness effort by law enforcement will focus on speed on roads in Southwest Florida and across the state to try to cut down on fatalities and injuries.

As of July 9, Lee County reported 70 fatalities, 4,459 injuries and more than 7,500 crashes. In 2021, Lee County didn't hit that number of roadway deaths until late August.

Collier County reported 23 deaths, Charlotte County 19 road fatalities and Sarasota County had 25 as of July 9. Statewide there has been 1,718 fatalities, 123,450 injuries and more than 194,6000 crashes.

To try to stem that, the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office kicked off “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

State and local law enforcement agencies in all five states will be conducting the week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign that got started Monday.

"It comes down to everyone being responsible behind the wheel. Driving and sharing the roads is an everyday part of all of our lives," said Lt. Greg Bueno, with the Public Affairs Division of the Florida Highway Patrol at the Fort Myers office on Daniels Parkway. "So its imperative, to follow the rules, to keep our roads safe. Tired, impaired, distracted or non-rule abiding drivers increase the probability that something tragic is going to happen."

Dangerous by Design: Pedestrian fatality study shows Cape Coral and Fort Myers among Florida cities deadliest in US

Recent crash: Fort Myers police investigating three-vehicle crash on Edison Bridge Tuesday night

More: Civil suit settled in fatal 2018 crash that killed three members of Lehigh Acres family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnRlv_0gjSoBvL00

If the fatality rate continues through the end of the year Lee County will likely exceed the 119 fatalities reported in 2021 and could possibly close in on the 150 fatalities the county in 2005.

Since 2000, roadway fatalities in Lee County have dropped below 100 ten times with the majority of years floating from 64 to 98 deaths.

Part of Operation Southern Slowdown will be a focus on speed. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles figures show that speeding kills an average of 300 people each year in Florida.

Aside from being against the law, the Patrol stressed that speeding reduces a driver's ability to detect danger and react safely, significantly reduces gas mileage and can result in fines of more than $150.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Slow down! With Lee County road deaths at 70, Operation Southern Slow Down will focus on speed

Comments / 5

Related
wtvy.com

Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday. The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Operation Southern Slowdown aimed at combatting speeding

This week, law enforcement from across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are all teaming up for operation Southern Slowdown. Officials say of the more than 15,000 warnings and citations issued between Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties between 2019 and 2021, more than half were for speeding.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

US Marine wanted for desertion believed to be in Lee County

A U.S. Marine is wanted by the federal government for desertion. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the government thinks he could be in Lee County. Crime Stoppers says the government is looking for Andrew T. Hall. They say he was last stationed in Camp Pendleton in California. According to Crime...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Florida law enforcement agencies cracking down on speeders during 'Operation Southern Slow Down'

TAMPA, Fla. — A campaign aimed at helping "save lives and prevent reckless driving and speeding" in Florida and four other southeastern states kicked off Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and local law enforcement agencies, announced that "Operation Southern Slow Down" will run from Monday, July 18, through Saturday, July 23.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
WINKNEWS.com

Runaway juvenile jumps in canal to escape Charlotte County deputies

A juvenile on probation was taken into custody Wednesday morning after jumping into a canal and swimming away from deputies in Port Charlotte. According to a watch commander with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the search began when the unidentified boy was out after his curfew. When deputies located him, he jumped into a canal near Yancy Street and Midway Boulevard to get away.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida gas prices drop below $4 a gallon

People in Southwest Florida are excited to see gas below $4 a gallon for the first time in a while. Gas in Port Charlotte was $3.89 a gallon and people said it’s bringing back a bit of normalcy to their life. For now, customers paying $5 a gallon, is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy