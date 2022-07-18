Slow down! With Lee County road deaths at 70, Operation Southern Slow Down will focus on speed

A week-long awareness effort by law enforcement will focus on speed on roads in Southwest Florida and across the state to try to cut down on fatalities and injuries.

As of July 9, Lee County reported 70 fatalities, 4,459 injuries and more than 7,500 crashes. In 2021, Lee County didn't hit that number of roadway deaths until late August.

Collier County reported 23 deaths, Charlotte County 19 road fatalities and Sarasota County had 25 as of July 9. Statewide there has been 1,718 fatalities, 123,450 injuries and more than 194,6000 crashes.

To try to stem that, the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office kicked off “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

State and local law enforcement agencies in all five states will be conducting the week-long speed enforcement awareness campaign that got started Monday.

"It comes down to everyone being responsible behind the wheel. Driving and sharing the roads is an everyday part of all of our lives," said Lt. Greg Bueno, with the Public Affairs Division of the Florida Highway Patrol at the Fort Myers office on Daniels Parkway. "So its imperative, to follow the rules, to keep our roads safe. Tired, impaired, distracted or non-rule abiding drivers increase the probability that something tragic is going to happen."

If the fatality rate continues through the end of the year Lee County will likely exceed the 119 fatalities reported in 2021 and could possibly close in on the 150 fatalities the county in 2005.

Since 2000, roadway fatalities in Lee County have dropped below 100 ten times with the majority of years floating from 64 to 98 deaths.

Part of Operation Southern Slowdown will be a focus on speed. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles figures show that speeding kills an average of 300 people each year in Florida.

Aside from being against the law, the Patrol stressed that speeding reduces a driver's ability to detect danger and react safely, significantly reduces gas mileage and can result in fines of more than $150.

