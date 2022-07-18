ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

What’s Lance Leipold's goal in year two with Kansas football? Continue to close the gap

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asi7q_0gjSo24300

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Lance Leipold opened his press conference Wednesday, during the Big 12 Conference’s media days for football at AT&T Stadium, he pointed to the fact that this was his first chance to be there in person as Kansas’ head coach.

Leipold wasn’t able to make it last year. He noted how he was joking earlier in the day that, after this event, he’s probably had his official year of seeing how everything works. And then he brought up his excitement for year two, while mentioning he feels the foundation has been set in many ways.

The first question posed to Leipold focused on how he’s evaluating success and progress after year one, as he continues to build the Jayhawks program. In doing so, it directly highlighted what expectations should be like for a team coming off a 2-10 campaign. And Leipold understood why.

There are many ways Leipold looks to measure progress, whether it be in the weight room or player leadership or elsewhere, that go beyond the wins and losses over the course of a season. But Leipold knows they’re looking as well to continue to close the gap on their fellow Big 12 programs, after struggling mightily at times last season, as was indicated in those final three games of 2021 when they upset Texas on the road and nearly topped both TCU on the road and West Virginia at home. They aren’t in the business of living on moral victories.

So, the question then becomes just how much further Leipold and company can go in 2022. Leipold later discussed how they thought success is coming for them, as it’s just a matter of putting in the work so that can come as soon and as often as they’d like. Although he didn’t throw out any slogans, he did talk about having pride.

“I think the biggest one, we talk about believing,” Leipold said. “I hate to say it as it might be too much Ted Lasso or something, but you’ve got to believe.”

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff, who made the trip as well, said that day: “What I’m most excited about that we’ve seen is the literal transformation that’s occurred with each of the young men in the program over the last 12, 13 months since Lance and his staff arrived. And just interactions like last night, being with this group of five guys that are here. And having had a chance to get to know them a year ago and those circumstances, to now get more opportunities to spend time with them, hearing their confidence, hearing their trust, hearing their belief and faith in what they’re doing as a program, those are all the indications … I could ever want as an athletic director, to understand.”

Kansas is benefitting from a full offseason in Leipold’s system

The way the timeline worked out, with the end of the Les Miles era at Kansas and the beginning of Leipold’s, the new staff wasn't able to have a full spring with its team. After six seasons heading up Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference, Leipold basically had the summer and fall to prepare for his first season at Kansas in the Big 12. But as the Jayhawks look to climb out of the struggles of the past decade or so, there are tangible things they can point to that showcase the difference of having a full offseason program within Leipold’s system.

And that’s not just improvements made physically, working with the team’s director of sports performance in Matt Gildersleeve. That’s confidence that comes from familiarity, with Leipold noting the volume of the communication on defense during the first spring practice was night and day compared to the fall. That’s added complexity in what they’re able to run because they’re no longer trying to just do their initial installations.

“I think part of the things we’ve done in recruiting is tried to recruit a little bit more to that and what we were going to be,” Leipold said. “… Where do we hang our hat? What are we going to try to be good at offensively? I think we’ve been able to answer some of those questions and find ways to be more multiple on each side. But with that, it’s still going to come down to fundamental execution.”

For junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, this is the first time in his college career he’ll have the same offense in back-to-back seasons. Daniels, who’s poised to start for the Jayhawks in 2022, said a lot of what they ran last year was their basic install because of how much preparation time they had. He added there are more plays in now.

For senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., the benefit of the added time they’ve been able to have showcases itself in the chances they can take. Logan, who led Kansas in tackles last season by a wide margin, doesn’t envision being relied upon as much in that way in 2022. He’s looking to try to lead the Big 12 and NCAA in interceptions.

“I think the sky’s the limit for year two, just coming off of last year, the excitement and the momentum booster, just being around and just seeing everything that we possibly could have did,” Logan said. “It’s going to be exciting for next year, just building off of it and just trying to continue to grow.”

Kansas’ influx of transfers could help speed up its timeline

Leipold said he didn’t think about how many transfers the Jayhawks might bring in, between the day he first got the job and 2021 season opener. But as the season progressed, and they’d gotten through the first eight weeks or so, it became clear to him they’d have to go that route. There was both a need to become an older team, and a desire to correct the scholarship imbalances they were facing.

Not all the transfers Kansas earned commitments from were established veterans at their previous stops, but the collegiate experience the more than a dozen bring is still valuable. That’s not even including the handful of junior college prospects that’ll be available in Lawrence for 2022. And Leipold was clear that he doesn’t think they’ve hurt their locker room, as they’ve attempted to address areas of need over the course of recent months.

“You have to worry about the psyche and maintaining what’s there already,” Leipold said. “But, one of the things we talked about the first day our players came back in camp, was embracing internal competition within the program. And, in fact, Kenny Logan said it to me (the day before media days started) at the airport, ‘Coach, you said you were going to create … competition.’ He goes, ‘You’ve done that.’ … If you’re not going to embrace the competition in the room ... that person or our team will never get where it wants to be on Saturday afternoon.”

Logan said his teammates are embracing that competition, and that no one can be scared of someone who comes into their position room. The safety room is a prime example of what Leipold and Logan are talking about, and that means sophomore safeties Edwin White-Schultz and O.J. Burroughs would have a tougher route to the field. But Logan said the two of them feel the same way he does, and Leipold noted there have been conversations with both of them to make it clear it’s not an indication they don’t have bright futures.

Logan could sense that there was going to be a lot of change in the makeup of Kansas’ secondary. He’s intrigued by additions like Marvin Grant, from Purdue, and Jarrett Paul, from Eastern Michigan. Leipold highlighted redshirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin as a valuable resource, too, because of Gervin’s experience with transfers at Michigan State.

“Definitely exciting to be around those guys,” said Logan, whose defense was ranked last in the Big 12 in scoring and total defense last season. “Those guys are already trying to get better. Those guys are trying to grow every day. So, it’s definitely great to have those guys in the room now, because they’re going to push you every day to try to get better and be better for the team.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the transfer additions may not be more noticed than at running back. Sophomore running back Devin Neal, who led the Jayhawks in rushing yards and touchdowns this past season, could be part of a featured trio. Redshirt sophomore Ky Thomas joined from Minnesota, as redshirt sophomore Sevion Morrison did from Nebraska.

Logan likened Morrison to Le’Veon Bell, who has close to a decade of professional experience in the NFL. Daniels said Thomas is explosive, and capable of hurdling defenders. Neal mentioned how unselfish they all are, and that through spring ball they’ve been testing just how dynamic they all could be for an offense that's looking to improve after being ranked last in scoring and total offense in the Big 12 last season.

“(Offensive coordinator) Andy (Kotelnicki)’s been with me, I think, going on 10 years now,” said Leipold, who noted how additions like these matter when it comes to the team’s depth and health over the course of a season. “… We’re going to utilize our players the best we can, and that’s being multiple and what we want to do offensively that gets us to play to our strengths.”

Kansas continues to look to be more player-led

Daniels said that when Leipold first took over the program last year, the new coaching staff asked the players what qualities they wanted the coaching staff to have. After working through that, the coaches held the players to that standard. One of the top 10 things written down and pushed the most, Daniels remembers, was trust.

What Leipold is looking for, as the program progresses in its rebuild, is for the team to continue to become more player-led. The best teams, he said, have that quality. And when Kansas is able to reach that point, Leipold believes the Jayhawks will take another step forward as a program.

Earl Bostick Jr., a super-senior offensive lineman in his sixth year with the team, has already seen his teammates exhibit more of the player-led behavior this summer than he ever has before. Logan pointed to one example, a conditioning run earlier this summer, when he backed up redshirt junior linebacker Craig Young while Young held a young freshman accountable for something. And Logan explained that while coaches have a standard, what’s more important is what the players hold each other to.

“The bond between players is stronger,” said Logan, comparing the team’s culture now to what it was like during 2020. “With coach Miles, it was pretty — it was OK. But with coach Leipold, everything is stronger now. Like, it’s been more pushed upon. We’re trying to do this more. So, the culture is definitely being built. The structure is definitely being built.”

Bostick outlined what Leipold’s staff is doing, that’s working, is implementing a level of stability that hasn’t been there in the past. Bostick said Leipold’s building for the future. Bostick said the responsibility is with the players.

Only time will tell, how far Leipold’s planned turnaround of Kansas’ program goes while Bostick and Logan remain on the roster. But they returned to the Jayhawks for another season because they wanted to be a part of it. As Bostick said, it’s about leaving a legacy.

“I stuck around for the turnaround, because that’s what I signed up for,” Logan said. “I didn’t sign up for the short term. I signed up for the long term goal, and that was to turn this program around and lead the Jayhawks to where we need to be.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KU running back Devin Neal has second calling

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas running back Devin Neal says football is not his calling. Neal loves football, and says he’ll continue to play for as long as he loves the game. And he loves the game, but it’s not his calling. Neal told reporters at Big 12 media day in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday that his true passion is working with kids.
ARLINGTON, TX
FMX 94.5

The Incredible Prickly Aftermath of TCU’s Recruiting Coordinator Popping Off

If you're not a Twitter user or missed July 19th's fireworks, I'll do my best to explain it. Let's wind the clock back to July 18th and start at the beginning. Coming off the heels of the Texas Tech fanbase roasting not only the official TCU Twitter account but the TCU AD and the City of Fort Worth, the Matador Club announced a major team-wide NIL deal. This led to TCU Recruiting Coordinator Bryan Carrington tweeting through his feelings.
LUBBOCK, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Indoor Football Game

We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of college and pro football season but indoor pro football has been going on throughout the summer in some cities across the state. Unfortunately for two teams, their seasons ended in the ugliest way possible as a wild brawl broke out between players, coaches and even some fans. Those in attendance described the game as "tense and scary".
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Arlington, TX
College Sports
State
Nebraska State
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Students call for UT at Dallas professor to be sacked after homophobic social media posts

"I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Timothy P. Farage, a professor in University of Texas at Dallas computer science department. Timothy Farage, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas computer science department, made a controversial post on Twitter on Saturday. In the tweet, which Twitter has since removed for violating its policy, Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Democrats Leave Much Hyped Dallas Convention Without Even Adopting a Platform

DALLAS – Texas Democrats converged on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas over the weekend touting unity and momentum and boasting about a lineup of candidates ready to do something no Democrat has done since 1994; win a statewide office. They left Dallas without even adopting a platform because they didn't have enough delegates for a quorum Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#Big 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#The Big 12 Conference#Jayhawks#Tcu
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
ARLINGTON, TX
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long is the Flight from Dallas to Las Vegas?

The distance between Las Vegas and Dallas is about 1,500 miles. A considerable distance separates the two cities, but many flights connect them daily. The flight time from Dallas to Las Vegas can vary depending on the route, airline, and any layovers or stops along the way. The shortest non-stop flight from Dallas to Las Vegas is about three hours, but some flights will have at least one stop, adding an hour or more to the total travel time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mix 97.9 FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas, is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably say it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that collapses almost daily, but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway, there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14-year span, according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
CW33

These Texas cities among 2022’s most & least educated in U.S., study says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Education is important for many in America everyone from parents, students, teachers and those in between. WalletHub has released a study of 2022’s most and least educated cities in America as they say educated people want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment. “Not all highly educated people will flock to the same areas, though. Some may prefer to have many people with similar education levels around them for socializing and career connections. Others may want to be a big fish in a little pond.”
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Democratic Convention Lacks Quorum, Fails to Produce Platform

The Texas Democratic Party Convention ended over the weekend in Dallas without the party finalizing a platform, as not enough delegates were present to reach quorum. The biennial convention serves as the time when Democrats select their state leadership, rally voters for November, and develop their party platform, a set of guiding principles characteristic of the party.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Where Is the Best Lobster Roll in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Lax oversight or undue influence at Fort Worth Police Department?

Free. Fair. Local. In your Inbox. Vilmaris Montalvo was on a tight deadline July 30, 2021. A pregnant, Hispanic dual language teacher in Arlington, she took her lunch break to pick up her husband from a Fort Worth hospital following surgery. After noticing a Fort Worth patrol car following her...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy