Escambia County, FL

Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Feeding The Gulf Coast in fight against hunger

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
One in six individuals along the central Gulf Coast needs food assistance and Sandy Sansing Dealerships has pledged $100,000 towards the cause to Feeding The Gulf Coast.

This mission is to not only support the battle against hunger, but to combat hunger in the local community. In addition to the monetary donation, Sandy Sansing partnered with Feeding The Gulf Coast to provide non-perishable food items collected from donation areas at the 11 Sandy Sansing Dealerships.

This supply of donated items will help stock the local pantry and keep the shelves full at their facility. Sandy Sansing is a supporter of the Pensacola area and continuously helps nonprofit organizations reach their goals.

Visit sandysansing.com/about-us for details.

SRC Animal Services reduces adoption fees to fight shelter overcrowding

As the nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees now through July 31.

The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states. Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton will participate, offering $5 adoption fees for cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

SRC Animal Services has participated in the Empty the Shelter events several times in the past year, finding homes for dozens of the community's homeless animals.

Visit santarosa.fl.gov/animals for details.

Escambia County seeks volunteers for Health Facilities Authority

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Health Facilities Authority. Appointees serve without compensation.

The Escambia County Health Facilities Authority was established in accordance with Florida statutes. The authority’s duties are to assist health facilities in acquisition, construction, financing and refinancing of projects. Knowledge of finance and/or health care administration required. Authority members serve a four-year term of office. Financial disclosure required.

Escambia residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Health Facilities Authority are asked to submit a letter and resume indicating their desire to serve by the close of business on Monday.

Resumes should be submitted to Elizabeth Kissel, Grants and Program Manager, Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1591, Pensacola, FL 32502 or emailed to boardapply@myescambia.com.

Cox employees award grants to ECSD schools

Cox Communications employees have awarded eight grants to local schools through Cox Charities Innovation in Education Grants.

The program provides employee funded grants of up to $2,500 for classroom programs and curriculum that encourage and promote students’ ingenuity and imagination. Earlier this year, nearly 40 applications were submitted by schools in Escambia and Okaloosa Counties.

Cox Charities is 100% funded by local employees through payroll deductions. A committee of 13 Gulf Coast employees then reviewed and chose grant recipients based on the amount of funding available.

This year’s recipients of the Cox Charities Innovation in Education grants are:

  • Beulah Elementary School – Bringing Reading to Life ($500)
  • Escambia Westgate School – Westgate Sensory Picture Book Walk ($1,200)
  • Exceptional Student Education Department – Deaf and Hard of Hearing ($1,750)
  • West Florida High School – Escambia County Living Shorelines Program ($2,000)

In addition to the Innovation in Education grants, Cox Charities offers Community Investment grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. This grant application will open in August.

Visit CoxCharitiesSER.org for details.

Keep Pensacola Beautiful seeking volunteers

Keep Pensacola Beautiful is actively recruiting event planning committee members to help plan the 2023 Communi-Tee Cup Mini Golf Tournament and Fundraiser. The estimated time commitment is three to five hours each month until the event.

Email Megan Washington at Development@KeepPensacolaBeautiful.org for details.

Comments / 0

