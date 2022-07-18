ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is your perceived age? Let go of traditional concepts

By Connie Mason Michaelis
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

I don't think I've ever met an older person who mentally felt they were their age. Most of us feel at least 10 years younger than our chronological age.

I remember meeting Jack when he was considering a move to a retirement community. He was a 96-year-old sharp gentleman. Jack enjoyed the tour and said he thought living in a community would be fantastic.

He was excited about no more home maintenance and having new friends to spend time with. But he told me he didn't think it was time to move because he was just too young at this point.

I mischievously asked, "Jack, how long do you intend to wait?" He replied, "Oh, a few years." It was apparent that he felt like he was 76, not 96!

Actually, I think it is normal to not feel our age. This is because the person or voice inside us — some call this entity The Observer — is not the same as our body. In other words, our awareness operates separately from our bodies.

I've been studying Michael Singer’s new book "Living Untethered." It is the sequel to his New York Times best-seller, "The Untethered Soul."

Although his book is primarily about personal growth and spirituality, he has some excellent guidance that applies to aging. For example, he suggests this thought experiment.

When you stand in front of the mirror, you look at an image. That image might be an older person with grey hair, wrinkles, and a little paunch around the waist. That image is your physical form, but the real you is the person who is doing the looking.

When you were 10 years old and looked in the same mirror, you saw an image that you recognized as a youthful, dark-haired, skinny kid. But the same you was doing the looking; it was the image that changed.

Michael Singer says: "When you were young, you looked out through your eyes and saw a certain reflection in the mirror. Later in your life, you saw a very different reflection.

From that point of view, how old are you? Not how old is your body. Are you willing to let go of traditional concepts about your age?"

My mom was well into her 90s when someone asked how old she was, and she said 83. I said, "Mom, you're 93." She quipped, "How did that happen?" Mom had no dementia; she just spoke her truth. Evidently, she had already let go of the traditional concepts of age!

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

