Dominick Puni feels ‘really lucky’ that he transferred to join Kansas' football team

LAWRENCE — Dominick Puni said he didn’t know what to expect when he entered the transfer portal this year.

Puni, whose college football career began at Central Missouri in 2018, understands there are many players who make that decision thinking they are better than they are. He didn’t know if he’d be one of them.

But after talking with family and friends, Puni decided it was the right move. He saw his head coach at Central Missouri, Jim Svoboda, elect to take the offensive coordinator position at Tulane. Central Missouri’s offensive line coach, Hank McClung, retired.

It was concerning for Puni because there was nothing definitive about what may take place. Maybe he could have followed Svoboda to the Division I FBS level at Tulane or ended up at another Division II school in Central Missouri’s conference.

Puni ultimately received interest from Kansas and committed to the program. He recently reported to campus.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” Puni said. “And, to me, I think I’m really lucky to be here just because most kids don’t get the opportunity, especially coming from D2.”

Puni, who’s from Missouri, will add to the offensive line depth at Kansas. He has two more years to play. Here’s a little more background on his path and how it’s taken him to the Jayhawks.

Why Puni chose to play at Central Missouri

Puni would have told you that you were crazy if you’d told him back in high school that his college football career would unfold as it has. But there was nothing crazy about his decision to start it at Central Missouri. While he said he was originally committed to play at Indiana State, a Division I FCS program, he changed his mind because Central Missouri provided him the opportunity to play with two older brothers.

As a true freshman, Puni saw time at right tackle while one of his brothers was at left tackle. The other brother played wide receiver. Puni appreciated what that experience was like.

“It meant a lot,” Puni said. “It meant everything.”

Why Puni chose Kansas after deciding to transfer

After playing as a true freshman at Central Missouri, Puni thought he’d play four years and be done. Then the pandemic happened, and this past season he suffered an injury. Then the choice to transfer followed.

Puni said Kansas’ coaching staff was one of the first to call him after he was able to have his film reach some different programs. The Jayhawks were the first he would visit. He enjoyed the facilities and the coaches.

“And meeting everybody was just — seemed genuine,” Puni said. “And they, KU, kept in contact with me and they were pursuing me harder than any other school was … It shows a lot more to me that they want me.”

What Puni expects from his time at Kansas

At Kansas, Puni will look to do his part in helping turn the program around. Playing time, obviously, is a goal. But he said he’s just taking things one step at a time, and while he hasn’t been around long he’s loved it so far.

“I mean, everyone’s just so engaged on what’s going on,” Puni said. “Everyone knows … what’s coming up and what we need to do to win. So, I mean, so far I love it. So, right now, it seems like the right decision.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.