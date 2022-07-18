ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day at these 5 Columbia restaurants

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Did you know the third Wednesday in July is National Hot Dog Day?

The timing of this mini-holiday, falling this year on July 20, makes sense. It arrives mid-summer, when those who enjoy the American staple are bound to have one at a cookout or ballgame.

Columbia eateries offer varied takes on a menu item that can feel pedestrian — but, in their hands, doesn't have to be. Below are five of the more promising places to order a hot dog. Prices and availability may vary at each location; information is taken from the most recent available menu listing.

And, if you miss the chance to celebrate Wednesday, don't despair. National Chili Dog Day follows right behind on July 28.

1. Big Daddy's BBQ

Where: 1802 Paris Road

What to expect: With both mouth-watering dishes and a family feel, Big Daddy's is a go-to Columbia spot. Alongside its barbecue offerings, it serves up a slaw dog that's impressive in size and topped with a bit of Southern soul.

Price: $6, with a side

Website: https://www.facebook.com/BIGDADDYSBBQCOMO/

2. Broadway Diner

Where: 22 S. Fourth St.

What to expect: A Columbia institution, the Diner staff knows its way around the grill. Its standard is a quarter-pound dog "split and grilled flat with chopped onions on the side," according to its menu.

Price: $6, with a side of chips

Website: https://www.broadwaydinercomo.com/

3. CoMo Smoke and Fire

Where: 4600 Paris Road #102

What to expect: One of Columbia's most innovative barbecue joints is known for its abundant portions, and the hot dog is treated no differently. The menu promises "2 quarter-pound hot dogs with topping of your choice."

Price: $10.99, with a choice of side

Website: https://www.comosmokeandfire.com/

4. Just Jeff's

Where: 701 Business Loop 70 W and 510 E. Green Meadows #101

What to expect: Known for simple, satisfying fare, Just Jeff's serves up Vienna all-beef hot dogs that can be "steamed, deep fried, or charred on the grill." Among other options, Just Jeff's also offers its take on the Chicago dog "with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt," its menu notes.

Price: $4 for the standard dog, $5.50 for the Chicago dog.

Website: https://ilovejustjeffs.com/

5. Mugs Up

Where: 603 Orange St.

What to expect: Offering a classic drive-in feel, Mugs Up serves filling fare at a low price. In addition to a standard hot dog and typical variations, the restaurant offers a chili bun and chili cheese bun for those who want all the trimmings minus the dog.

Price: $2.85 for a basic dog; chili and chili cheese buns are $2.35 and $2.50, respectively.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

