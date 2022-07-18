ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Spectacular Family Get Away

By Nick Nacci
Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rosemont We are giving your family the chance to win a spectacular summer getaway to the village of Rosemont,...

San Filipo Estate Tour

Explore this beautiful Barrington estate, featuring one of the world's finest collections of restored, automatic musical instruments and other turn-of-the-century antiques. We will spend 3 hours with a docent touring the 44,000 square foot estate that holds a world-class collection of antique technological wonders. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at Chessie’s.
Shop Until You Drop In Rosemont

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rosemont– Shopping is heating up this summer at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. Did you know that there are 130 designer outlet stores such as Gucci, Nike, and Under Armor, at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago? There is something for everyone, as not only do they feature specialty, high end brands, but they also have stores where anyone can shop. From a children’s section to shops moms will love, there is something for everyone. This month they are having a promotion called Jolly in July. If you bring in a Children’s toy for Christmas to the concierge service, you will receive a 10-dollar gift card to one of the stores at the Outlet.
Enter to Win a Spectacular Summer Getaway!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Maranda has partnered up with the village of Rosemont to give a family a Spectacular Summer Getaway!. From now until July 25th, you can enter to win a stay at the Sheraton Suites Chicago O’Hare, a family 4-pack of tickets and hats for a Chicago Dogs 2022 season home game, a $100 gift card to Carmines Rosemont AND a $100 gift card to Fashion Outlets of Chicago! Don’t miss the chance to win this spectacular prize!
