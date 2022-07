As the completion of their new Lake Comfort substation nears, the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) has also been busy designing the logo for the facility. The Lake Comfort area of Hyde County lies along US 264 between two other well-known communities: Swindell’s Fork to the west and New Holland to the east. The new station is on NC 94, near the intersection of US 264.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO