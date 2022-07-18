ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

We Salute You: Jerry Beshore

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Jerry L. Beshore of Harrisburg....

We Salute You: Joe and John Poligone

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military heroes are Joe and John Poligone. Joe Poligone of Middletown was a military police officer in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. His younger...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Hometown Hero: Harrisburg mile

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are running for a good cause, despite the heat wave. The 41st annual Harrisburg Mile is on July 20 along Front Street. The run will start at Maclay Street and will end just before the Harvey Taylor Bridge. There are several races based on age groups, as well as a fun run, corporate races, and the “elite” run for bragging rights.
HARRISBURG, PA
PA Governor Race: Doug Mastriano featured in ‘American Patriot’ film

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 1,200 people gathered at a Camp Hill church to watch “The Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania” a documentary film that features Republican Pennsylvania Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The film focused on mask mandates and shutdowns during the...
CAMP HILL, PA
Official Harrisburg City zoom meeting hacked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City is attempting to receive millions of dollars to upgrade its parks and playgrounds. City officials were looking for public input, but the zoom meeting scheduled for July 18 came to an abrupt halt after someone hacked the presentation room. Approximately 30 minutes into...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Peach Season Presses on Despite Freeze

LEBANON, Pa. — How’s peach season going?. The answer is going to vary from “good” to “terrible” depending on what part of Pennsylvania the grower is from. Dennis and Glenn Seyfert, of Seyfert Orchards in Lebanon, would unfortunately say the latter. “We don’t have...
LEBANON, PA
Bennett to provide free lunch for veterans on July 30

Bennett Auto will provide free lunch for veterans on Saturday, July 30, at its Buick-GMC and Honda dealerships on Cumberland Street. Allentown-based Bennett Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from Ebersole in late 2021. “Veterans are special to everyone at Bennett as many of our associates have served our country,” said...
LEBANON, PA
Adams County junior volunteer firefighter remembered after donating organs

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license. “What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Salute
Maternity nurse baby boom at WellSpan Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Maternity nurses at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata haven’t just been caring for babies, they are having them also!. Eleven nurses in the maternity wing are, or were, pregnant this year. Six have already delivered, and five more are due by November. Get daily...
EPHRATA, PA
Arts and Parks 5K held in Dauphin County

It was a great time for a 5K in Dauphin County on Saturday morning. York City Police investigate Tuesday night shootings. Lancaster County cooling centers open for seniors …. Dauphin County fire companies exploring proposed …. Midstate Republicans call for election reform. PA Governor Race: Doug Mastriano featured in “American...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg seeking millions to renovate parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many communities are still weighing how to spend COVID money from Washington. Harrisburg leaders held a Zoom meeting to discuss how to spend whatever amount of that money the city may get. The city wants to spend about $18 million dollars on renovating parks and...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennDOT planning to replace Maclay Street bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deteriorating bridges are a big concern in Pennsylvania, especially after the collapse in Pittsburgh earlier this year. PennDOT is working to fix them, including The Maclay Street bridge right by the Farm Show in Harrisburg. Tuesday night, taxpayers got to comment on proposed plans to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Chambersburg Orbeez/BB shooter wanted

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers. Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Route 74 to close in Carlisle for roundabout construction

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County motorists are advised that a section of a Route 74 is scheduled to be closed starting next week. The closure is to take place at the intersection of B Street and North College Street in Carlisle for the construction of a roundabout. The construction is set to start on Monday, July 25, weather permitting.
CARLISLE, PA
Harrisburg man convicted on charges from 2021 car chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury has found a man guilty on one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of recklessly endangering another person from an incident from April 2021. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Videl Little...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Sit back and relax: Feather dustup

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A starling (Sturnus vulgaris), a bluebird (Sialia sialis), and a catbird (Dumetella carolinensis) square off over who gets pecking rights to a pile of mealworms. Normally other birds will shy away from the starlings, but normally starlings show up in groups, intimidating other species...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Governor Wolf commits $269M to improving water infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

