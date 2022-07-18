ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Spiranac celebrates sexy Maxim cover with British Open victory lap

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Paige Spiranac had plenty to celebrate in South Beach over the weekend.

On Saturday, the golfer-turned-influencer stepped out for Maxim’s Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami, one month after the magazine dubbed her the “sexiest woman alive.”

“Had so much fun at the @MaximMag hot 100 party last night!” Spiranac gushed Sunday on Twitter. “Still in shock to see my face on the cover!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIUK6_0gjSm31C00
Paige Spiranac attends the Maxim Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gebWA_0gjSm31C00
Paige Spiranac smiles beside her Maxim cover at Hyde Beach in Miami on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Dressed in a revealing black ensemble that featured a bikini-like top and a see-through skirt, the 29-year-old Spiranac smiled on the red carpet as she posed beside her Maxim cover.

Spiranac first announced in June that she’d be gracing the cover of Maxim, telling her 3.5 million Instagram followers at the time that she was “truly in disbelief” over the honor.

“I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I (found out) I kept asking them, ‘are you sure?’ because I was truly in disbelief,” Spiranac said of being notified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whyPK_0gjSm31C00
Paige Spiranac announced in June 2022 that she was named the “sexiest woman alive” by Maxim.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvCwH_0gjSm31C00
In an Instagram post from June 2022, Paige Spiranac said she was “truly in disbelief” over the honor from Maxim.

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!”

In addition to toasting to her Maxim cover, Spiranac also took a victory lap over the weekend after correctly picking Australia’s Cameron Smith to win the 150th British Open.

“Congrats to Cam Smith for a historic win. And congrats to myself for picking him to win,” the “Playing A Round” podcast host tweeted Sunday.

On Thursday, Spiranac revealed on Instagram that she picked Smith to win the British Open, joking she hoped her prediction “ages well come Sunday.”

Smith edged out Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young to hoist the Claret Jug and capture his first major championship, with a brilliant 8-under 64 on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
