ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

By WLOX Staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help. Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 1

Related
bslshoofly.com

Shelter Crisis in Hancock County

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WLOX

Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport students will begin heading back to school on Thursday, but first, teachers want to ensure a safe return. About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members of the Gulfport School District attended safety training courses at Gulfport High School on Tuesday. Marissa Combs with the Mississippi...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

A variety of viruses are circulating on the Gulf Coast this summer

After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police responded to reports of gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville. D’Iberville police and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. This is a developing story and details are...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Blood Cancer#Blood Donors#Missionary#Charity#A L L#Baptist Church#Wlox
WLOX

Holidays hit the coast early with 2022 Christmas Expo

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s never too early to start planning for the greatest time of the year. On Saturday, the annual Christmas Expo took over the Coast Coliseum. The expo is for anyone who prides themselves on their decorating skills at Christmas time or anyone who might need a little help in the light-hanging business. Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson County searching for suspect in St. Martin armed robbery

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in St. Martin. Deputies are looking for Malik Alfred Toliver, 18, who has been identified as the suspect who held up the gas station at the Neighborhood Walmart. Investigators say Toliver drives a black,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
Picayune Item

Troopers working suspected hit and run death in St. Tammany Parish

Covington – Sunday morning, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish. The incident claimed the life of a female. The victim...
COVINGTON, LA
WLOX

Teen arrested in connection to Gautier shooting death

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier teenager has been arrested in connection a fatal shooting. Micah Angelo Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Tyreak Henry Green. On July 7 around 7 p.m., Gautier officers responded to reports of a...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach. Monday, the city closed the deal to buy the old Fayard property for $1.3 million. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the city and the county split the cost of the purchase, and that none of the city’s $2.78 million GOMESA funding was used for the purchase.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Harrison Co, MS – Major Car Wreck on I-10 near Old MS 67

According to officials, the wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Woolmarket/Old MS 67. What led up to the collision is currently unknown at this time. Two or more vehicles collided in the area resulting in injuries for at least one person involved. EMTs rendered emergency aid to those in the wreck before transporting the extensively injured patients to local hospitals for treatment.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
verylocal.com

Haunted NOLA: The ghostly hands of children at the Gally House

The group wanders off Toulouse Street and into a parking lot lit by security lights and a waning moon. One by one, they step up and extend their arms into a lone window set in the concrete wall, partially blocked by four iron bars that mark it as the prison it once was. Some jerk their hands away, convinced their hands have been grasped by the ghosts of enslaved children who died while locked in these former slave quarters during the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1853.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Pedestrian hit, killed on Saucier Lizana Road

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Saucier Lizana Road. Amanda Banister, 42, lived on Saucier Lizana Road. She was walking down the road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy