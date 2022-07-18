ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan Man Charged In Shots Fired Incident That Closed I-295 On Sunday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Kirby Richards of Flint, Michigan, for weapons-related charges, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 6:47 p.m., the Emergency Operations Center received a phone call for a shots-fired complaint on the southbound side of...

Two Shot In Wilmington Tuesday Night, Police Investigating

Wilmington Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday evening. Police said that the first shooting incident occurred at approximately 7:11 p.m. in the 700 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Officials said that the...
WILMINGTON, DE
Car crashes into Michigan State Police vehicle

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police car sustained serious damage on Tuesday after another vehicle crashed into it. At around 6:00 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on. While traveling southbound on Old US-23, a car traveling...
BRIGHTON, MI
Middletown Man Arrested After Running from Police, Loaded Gun and Marijuana Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Middletown man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 8 at approximately 6:37 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of 24th and Washington Streets when they attempted to make contact with 27-year-old Jauwaun Smith, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases and a warrant. As officers approached, Smith fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun as well as 1.9 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
Michigan Man Arrested In Hopkins County

A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Two shot Tuesday in Wilmington

Wilmington police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city Tuesday night. The first incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of North Tatnall Street in the Quaker Hill section on July 19, 2022. Police said a 45-year-old man was shot and was taken to the...
WILMINGTON, DE
1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
BURTON, MI
5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
Man Arrested After Cocaine, Guns Found In Macomb County Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police. Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township | Credit: Macomb County Sheriff's Office On Wednesday, July 13,  at about 2 p.m., undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant on a home located on Van Dyke near West Road in Washington Township. Deputies obtained the search warrant after they found out that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, the resident of the house, was allegedly distributing cocaine throughout Washington Township. Nowak was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, Zastava AK Firearm (registered to Nowak), Marlin .22 Cal Rifle (not registered), Sig 9mm Handgun (registered to Nowak), multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, and approximately $3,600.00 in cash. Nowak was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo on July 14 and was given a $3,000 (10%) bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI

