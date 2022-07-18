ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Sanditon’ is a Better Version of ‘Persuasion’ Than Netflix’s Film

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1oKo_0gjSlZyA00

The new Netflix film Persuasion is a strange perversion of Jane Austen ‘s beloved novel about regret. Instead of stoically suppressing an ocean’s worth of heartache, Dakota Johnson ‘s Anne Elliot mopes about her room, gets consistently wine drunk, and winks at the camera. Characters consistently explain how they’re feeling instead of conveying these suppressed emotions through glances or body language. It’s a truly strange interpretation of a text hyper-focused on the agony of love unspoken and the silent hope of second chances.

Persuasion certainly doesn’t understand what makes Jane Austen’s masterpiece tick, but another bold Austen adaptation does. Masterpiece on PBS’s ongoing Sanditon series pulls from all sorts of Austen tropes to bring the author’s final unfinished manuscript to life, but the book that has inspired the show the most is Persuasion . Unlike Dakota Johnson’s version of Anne Elliot, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) gracefully contains her heartbreak.

Sanditon is doing Persuasion better than Netflix’s Persuasion is.

Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot, who was persuaded not to marry her one true love by her snobby family and cautious mentor. Seven years later, Anne is still brokenhearted over the decision and her formerly undistinguished suitor is now the rich and popular Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Anne and Wentworth’s paths cross once more and it is unclear if Wentworth still cares for Anne as much as she does for him. Persuasion is as much a story about second chances as it is about learning to live with the fallout of your choices. It’s a meditation on how people’s minds can be changed and how hearts can stay true. It’s a gorgeous, mature work from an older, more cynical Austen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EP8Go_0gjSlZyA00
Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s new film version, however, tries to give Persuasion an unneeded millennial makeover. Anne breaks the fourth wall, explaining her emotions to the audience, and chugs wine. The film is more concerned with adding laugh lines to this romantic story than combing the depths of its characters’ souls. It’s a truly disappointing Austen adaptation. Not because it tries something different, but because it misses the point of Austen’s work entirely. In a world defined by etiquette and decorum, where unmarried women were either chattel for purchase or spinsters-made-cyphers, what mattered the most was what was unspoken. The understanding in a glance or the harmony of souls. You don’t need to jazz that up with jokes. You just need to let it simmer on screen.

Persuasion might not get this, but Sanditon does.

Sanditon ‘s main heroine Charlotte Heywood is the daughter of a farmer who gets swept up into the drama of a burgeoning seaside resort town. She stays with the Parkers and eventually falls in love with her host’s brooding brother Sidney (Theo James). The two characters have a meeting of the souls, but by the end of Season 1, there’s a hiccup. To save his family from financial ruin, Sidney must marry a former flame who is now a wealthy widow. Charlotte is devastated and leaves Sanditon heartbroken.

Originally the plan was to have Sidney and Charlotte reunite in a potential Sanditon Season 2, but because of production hiccups , Theo James departed the series, happy with the artistry of the heartbreak. The show killed Sidney off and introduced two new suitors for Charlotte. So the Charlotte we meet in Sanditon Season 2 isn’t just grieving over lost love, but the death of Sidney. She does so with similar grace as Anne Elliot, and like Anne, begins to blossom into a stronger, wiser, more confident version of herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq6zR_0gjSlZyA00
Photo: PBS

This isn’t a coincidence. When I interviewed Sanditon Season 2’s showrunner Justin Young, he specifically called out Persuasion as a key influence on the series. “ Persuasion , I think for all of us on the team, is kind of our favorite Austen novel in some respects. Rose [Williams] and I talked about Anne Elliot as a kind of interesting mature heroine,” Young said. “We loved the idea of Charlotte as Anne Elliot, the kind of mature, slightly heartbroken protagonist.”

More On: Jane Austen 7 Jane Austen Adaptations to Watch After Netflix’s 'Persuasion' Stream It Or Skip It: 'Persuasion' on Netflix, in Which Dakota Johnson Can't Save a Fumbling Attempt to Contemporize Jane Austen Dakota Johnson Isn’t The Reason Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ Sucks What Time Will ‘Persuasion’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Dakota Johnson Movie

To wit, Sanditon Season 2 ends with Charlotte once more dealing with disappointed affections. Her growing bond with Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) ends in disaster. She returns home, puts her romantic ideals aside, and becomes engaged to a local farmer. Sanditon Season 3 will explore if there’s any hope for Charlotte and Colbourne to articulate their love before it’s too late, much like Persuasion examines Anne and Wentworth’s struggle to reconnect.

Netflix’s Persuasion isn’t frustrating because it attempts “something different” with Austen, but because it fundamentally misunderstands what its source material is about. Persuasion is about two heartbroken lovers who can’t voice their love. They are constrained by the rules of society, the fear of rejection, and false assumptions about the other person’s feelings. Netflix’s film turns that tension into a farce, full of unfunny jokes and bizarrely self-aware speeches. So much so, that when Anne finally reads Wentworth’s letter, it feels anti-climactic instead of explosive. Persuasion doesn’t get this, but Sanditon does.

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Cosmo Jarvis
Person
Theo James
TIME

The 14 Best Jane Austen-Inspired Films to Watch After Netflix's Persuasion

Those looking for a Jane Austen fix after watching Netflix’s adaptation of her final novel, Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson, are in luck. There are more than a few good and even great film adaptations of Austen’s books available to stream now. From tried-and-true adaptations to more modern takes on the iconic English author’s classic work, there is a film out there for every Austen fan. (Even those who can’t fathom any movie living up to the book it’s based on—we know you’re out there, too).
MOVIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Film Persuasion#Pbs#Netflix S Persuasion
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
E! News

Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

‘Girl in the Picture’ Is a True Story, but the Netflix Doc Leaves Out Some Key Info

For some reason, Americans love themselves a good true crime documentary. And while psychologists have a few things to say about obsessing over true crime mysteries on a person's overall mental health, it doesn't look like people's fervor the genre is going to die down anytime soon. Netflix is full of tragic and brutal true stories of victims, and the streaming giant's latest documentary, Girl in the Picture, only adds to the service's already redoubtable library of true crime viewing.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Based on a True Story? Inside the Delia Owens Controversy

Is Where the Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The answer to that is the subject of heated debate, and there are a lot of questions that have still gone unanswered. Where the Crawdads Sing was a bestselling book by Delia Owens before Reese Witherspoon adapted it into a movie—and the controversy surrounding Owens' alleged potential involvement in a murder (yes, really) cast a dark shadow over the film, which hits theaters on July 13.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy