Gastonia, NC

Gastonia’s Todd graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
William Landry Todd of Gastonia recently graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

Todd earned a bachelor of science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.

The academy is one of five U.S. federal service academies. It educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator. Todd was nominated by Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

All U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned exclusively by American mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict.

The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in the nation’s armed forces.

By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of his four-year education, Todd spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was the commencement speaker.

“This Academy, which trains and educates the majority of our Strategic Sealift Officers, is vital to our national security. And the Academy, and your service as mariners, SSO’s, and members of the armed forces, might well be as important as ever in our history,” Buttigieg told the graduates.

“Now, more than ever, the Merchant Marine Academy is a deeply and enduringly important part of our economic and national security.”

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

