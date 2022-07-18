Centreville celebrates 50th Covered Bridge Days festival

Centreville’s annual community festival rebounded from a rocky, weather-plagued opening day Friday to a strong closing Saturday, ending its 2022 run with an impressive fireworks display.

Covered Bridge Days Committee member Dawn Quirin said having the benefit of Saturday to recover from Friday’s rainout was a blessing.

“It’s unfortunate we had the weather interruption (Friday),” she said. “So, it took a little bit of shuffling but we managed to pull off what appears to be a successful festival. Obviously, it was a big deal to get the fireworks program in, even though it was a day later than what we had scheduled, I don’t think too many people minded.”

Saturday was, indeed, a jam-packed day of events that started with the Covered Bridge Days 5K, a pancake breakfast and old-car show. Quirin said the Dr. Seuss-themed Kids Zone was larger than usual and it, too, was hailed a success.

“There were a lot of children over there that had a great time and enjoyed having that area set up for them … I saw so many children walking around with their face painted, so, I thought that was great,” she said. “Also, I loved having all the picnic tables out, having a seating area for people to enjoy eachother’s company, socialize and enjoy some great food.”

Quirin said she knows a few food vendors underestimated how much business they would do and ended up selling out of food.

Other highlights? Quirin said live music, a dance and karaoke all helped conclude the festival on a high note. Meanwhile, a pie-eating contest and an ice-cream-eating contest both provided an abundance of entertainment value.

Quirin said a number of Covered Bridge Days Committee members were relative newcomers. The group plans to meet again in coming weeks, review what went right and what could be corrected, and start putting together the 2023 festival.

Fishing derby winners were Reagan Johnson (17 total fish caught with help from her sister, Addison, and largest fish caught, at 9 inches), 14-year-old Zachary Eicher (second-largest catch) and 13-year-old Bryan Jarratt (third-largest catch). Jarratt is a Tennessee resident visiting relatives in St. Joseph County.

In addition, Saturday’s car show raised $810 to support the foster-care help group Rooted. Meanwhile, $634 was raised from a dunk tank. It will be distributed amongst local groups and organizations, including Centreville Lions Club, Courageous K-9s 4-H group, the American Heart Association, Centreville High School football and Firm Foundation Ministries’ Celebrate Recovery.

This year’s Covered Bridge Days was the 50-year anniversary of the festival.