ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Centreville celebrates 50th Covered Bridge Days festival

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTQI3_0gjSlUYX00

Centreville’s annual community festival rebounded from a rocky, weather-plagued opening day Friday to a strong closing Saturday, ending its 2022 run with an impressive fireworks display.

Festival preview:Covered Bridge Days slated for Friday and Saturday in Centreville

Covered Bridge Days Committee member Dawn Quirin said having the benefit of Saturday to recover from Friday’s rainout was a blessing.

“It’s unfortunate we had the weather interruption (Friday),” she said. “So, it took a little bit of shuffling but we managed to pull off what appears to be a successful festival. Obviously, it was a big deal to get the fireworks program in, even though it was a day later than what we had scheduled, I don’t think too many people minded.”

Saturday was, indeed, a jam-packed day of events that started with the Covered Bridge Days 5K, a pancake breakfast and old-car show. Quirin said the Dr. Seuss-themed Kids Zone was larger than usual and it, too, was hailed a success.

“There were a lot of children over there that had a great time and enjoyed having that area set up for them … I saw so many children walking around with their face painted, so, I thought that was great,” she said. “Also, I loved having all the picnic tables out, having a seating area for people to enjoy eachother’s company, socialize and enjoy some great food.”

Quirin said she knows a few food vendors underestimated how much business they would do and ended up selling out of food.

Other highlights? Quirin said live music, a dance and karaoke all helped conclude the festival on a high note. Meanwhile, a pie-eating contest and an ice-cream-eating contest both provided an abundance of entertainment value.

Quirin said a number of Covered Bridge Days Committee members were relative newcomers. The group plans to meet again in coming weeks, review what went right and what could be corrected, and start putting together the 2023 festival.

Fishing derby winners were Reagan Johnson (17 total fish caught with help from her sister, Addison, and largest fish caught, at 9 inches), 14-year-old Zachary Eicher (second-largest catch) and 13-year-old Bryan Jarratt (third-largest catch). Jarratt is a Tennessee resident visiting relatives in St. Joseph County.

In addition, Saturday’s car show raised $810 to support the foster-care help group Rooted. Meanwhile, $634 was raised from a dunk tank. It will be distributed amongst local groups and organizations, including Centreville Lions Club, Courageous K-9s 4-H group, the American Heart Association, Centreville High School football and Firm Foundation Ministries’ Celebrate Recovery.

This year’s Covered Bridge Days was the 50-year anniversary of the festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Portage's Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park returning this Friday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced the return of Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park. Both events will be held this Friday. Friday at the Flats will be held at the Celery Flats Pavilion from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dinner and dessert options will be available from multiple food vendors including Blue Plate Food Truck, Curry in a Hurry, Motor Mouth Food Truck, Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, and Theresa’s Kitchen. The event will also have performances from local musicians. Dogpatch Lullaby will perform at 4:45 p.m. The Iconix Box will also perform towards the end of the event.
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
swmichigandining.com

Berries Famous Pancake House

I was bummed when Theo and Stacy’s closed their Westnedge location a couple years ago. They went from three locations in the area to just the downtown one over the course of a few years. The building they were in for so many years is on the very busy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WANE-TV

Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival coming up soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival, presented by Crush House Entertainment, is on the horizon, and it’s here to support a good cause. The festival is on July 22 and July 23. This is it’s ninth year. WANE 15’s own Alyssa Ivanson is one of the host’s of the festival this year, along with artist DJ Double K.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
Centreville, MI
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Addison, MI
Centreville, MI
Society
abc57.com

Adults-only camp planned for August 6 at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting a one day adults-only camp on August 6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and learn more about the role that conservation plays in zoo culture.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Marshall County 4-H Fair off to the races

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County 4-H Fair started Saturday in Argos. A lot was going on at the fair on their opening day. They had a Livestock exhibit, fair food, and the cornerstone of the Marshall County 4-H Fair, the Dairy Bar. There was also the 4-H Exhibit,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

A new life for the Studebaker guardhouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Studebaker buildings have been torn down in the past. Now, one of those buildings is standing again. The old Studebaker guardhouse was built in 1928. It, along with other Studebaker buildings were taken down in 2008. Unlike the other buildings, the guardhouse...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Teen’s TikTok Leads to Singing on Broadway

This young Battle Creek man will be singing at a Broadway event thanks to his TikTok channel. Jack aka @jack.aaustin on TikTok is a recent high school graduate who will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall to major in Musical Theatre Performance. Jack's passion for theatre shows up in every video on his TikTok channel which currently has 21.1 thousand followers and 474.6 thousand total video likes. Jack told us about the huge opportunity that his TikTok videos have given him,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Celebrate Recovery#Lions Club
nowkalamazoo.com

Why is Kalamazoo killing the one-way streets?

When the city of Kalamazoo approved a $1 million engineering and design contract for a major renovation of downtown vehicle traffic a few weeks ago, we began to receive emails and letters from readers. Why is this being done? How much will it cost? What roads are going to be...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Keystone RV workers given notice of plant closure in Goshen

Some 150 workers at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen learned this morning they will be out of work in September. Employees were given a letter Monday morning. Despite information coming from employees, Keystone has not yet offered a response. Keystone has not released any information yet, although the company...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Barletta Pontoon Boats announces groundbreaking on facility expansion

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - To meet the growing consumer demand, Barletta Pontoon Boats announced a massive 184,000 sq. ft. production expansion on Tuesday. A subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, Barletta Pontoon Boats says groundbreaking on the facility will take place later this summer or in the fall on their existing 37-acre campus in Bristol.
BRISTOL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WWMTCw

Battle Creek roads closed for sink hole repairs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those commuting in Battle Creek can expect lane closures as the city works to repair two sink holes over the coming days. The City of Battle Creek is sending sewer crews to repair two inlet sink holes along multiple roadways in the city between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Keystone RV to close two Goshen factories

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Keystone RV has announced that they are closing down two of its plants in Goshen. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed motorhome sales to record highs over the past two years, but how each individual company fared varies. While Keystone RV, which is owned by Thor Industries, did not...
GOSHEN, IN
WOOD TV8

Kalamazoo Frank Lloyd Wright village named Historic Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cooperative housing community in Kalamazoo is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was a grassroots thing by people after (World War II) who were looking for a family-friendly, distinctive place to live,” Peter Copeland, vice president of the Parkwyn Village Association, said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wboi.org

Local beach-goers urged to take caution due to algae

Area beaches are under advisories for blue-green algae, making the water dangerous for pets and a matter of caution for humans. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Salamonie Lake in Huntington County is under a beach advisory. A beach advisory means that swimming and boating are permitted, but...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
99.1 WFMK

Alligator Search in Kalamazoo Has Been Called Off

Can we wait until we see "Big Foot" before we spot any live alligators in Kalamazoo? Please, one creature at a time, that's all we can handle right now. Could you even imagine walking somewhere along a Michigan riverbank only to see what appeared to be a live dangerous alligator?
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Former mayor asks council to permit use of golf carts

Former Wayland Mayor Burrell Stein and citizen Amy DeShaw Monday night asked the Wayland City Council to reconsider earlier inaction and adopt an ordinance permitting use of golf carts. “I would like to see the council discuss legalizing golf carts and side by sides” in the next meeting Aug. 1,...
WAYLAND, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy