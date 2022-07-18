Six Dolphins position battles to watch during training camp and preseason

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) stretches during the NFL football team’s organized team activities at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their 2022-23 NFL season. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

As the Dolphins inch closer to the start of their first training camp under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, they have few starting positions unsettled. No quarterback battle is imminent. All 11 starters on defense who finished the 2021 season return, plus some key additions. Even on the offensive line, where coaches have only committed to Terron Armstead at left tackle, the rest of the unit is expected to consist of some combination of Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson.

Where there is more uncertainty — and intrigue — is in the middle and back end of the roster, where several veterans and rookies will be competing for backup and reserve spots. Here are six position battles to watch during training camp:

Wide receiver

The Dolphins have their top-three wideouts set — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr. — and a fourth in rookie Erik Ezukanma, who as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is likely to make the roster. That leaves at most two, maybe three, roster spots for seven players. The favorites to make up the final spots on the depth chart are a pair of returning players and a pair of offseason additions.

After emerging as one of the team’s top pass-catchers as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Williams has failed to recapture that form, set back by injuries and inconsistent play. The Dolphins re-signed Williams, a restricted free agent, to an inexpensive one-year deal just under $1.5 million. It by no means guarantees his spot on the roster. Lynn Bowden Jr.’s career has also been beset by injuries but he possesses a versatile skill set that could be unlocked by the creativity of McDaniel.

Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft were both signed during the offseason — Cracraft was the first player signed after McDaniel was hired — and have the benefit of previously playing for McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers. Neither player is expected to have a big role on offense but both have special teams experience — Cracraft has also returned kicks — which is imperative for reserves. Williams and Bowden also have return capabilities and could make a more compelling case to stick on the roster that way.

Running back

The Dolphins overhauled their backfield in free agency, signing veterans Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. This position could already be set if decision-makers want to keep just three backs on the roster entering the season. If not, the fourth and likely final spot would come down to Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed or undrafted rookie ZaQuandre White.

Gaskin and Ahmed, former undrafted free agents themselves, have had flashes in their brief careers. But they were a part of a disappointing rushing offense last season. McDaniel has familiarity with Ahmed, who had a short stint with the 49ers in 2020. Meanwhile, White impressed during organized team activities but will have to carry that through training camp and preseason when pads come on. The decision on a final roster spot would again likely factor in special teams. Gaskin and Ahmed haven’t spent much time on special teams in their NFL careers, while White contributed at times at South Carolina.

Tight end

Tight ends are expected to be a key part of a McDaniel-led offense, asked not only to catch passes but help out as run blockers. Mike Gesicki returns in 2022 playing on the franchise tag and so does Durham Smythe, who re-signed to the team on a two-year deal. 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long will also be on the roster and vying for playing time, leaving possibly one more spot for Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter and long-shot Tanner Conner. Shaheen made seven starts in the first 11 games last season before a knee injury sidelined him and reduced his role. He’s the superior offensive player but Carter’s fixture on special teams could give him the advantage.

Offensive line

As stated before, the Dolphins’ starting offensive line is expected to include Armstead, Eichenberg, Williams, Hunt and Jackson in some combination. But there are a number of reserve spots in limbo. Deiter, who started eight games at center in 2021, has seemingly been jettisoned from a starting role but could be a key reserve with the ability to play all interior positions and even tackle in dire situations. Players such as Solomon Kindley, Greg Little and Robert Jones all have minimal starting experience. And undrafted rookies Kellen Diesch and Blaise Andries were coveted players after the draft. Skill sets that fit the zone running scheme may give certain players an early edge but multiple spots will have to be won over the next month. The Dolphins are expected to keep eight or nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster.

Inside linebacker

The Dolphins re-signed all three of their unrestricted free agent inside linebackers and added another when they drafted Channing Tindall in the third round. Along with Tindall, who will be brought along slowly, Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts are locks to make the roster. That leaves likely one spot for players such as Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson. Riley was a top performer during OTAs and may even be on the right side of the bubble entering training camp. Eguavoen contributed sparingly on defense last season but is an effective blitzer, even if that skill set is already covered by Baker and Tindall. Although the Dolphins defense uses more nickel and dime packages, swapping defensive linemen and linebackers for defensive backs, Eguavoen’s value on special teams could keep him on the final roster.

Return specialist

The Dolphins didn’t find an immediate successor to Jakeem Grant, the one-time All-Pro returner who was traded midseason, and still don’t have a clear replacement as they enter training camp. Hill and Waddle are both dynamic players with return history but are probably too valuable to keep in that role on a full-time basis. The same goes for safety Jevon Holland, who split punt return duties with Waddle as a rookie. Williams, Bowden and Cracraft, as well as third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene all have experience, too, and the trio of wideouts could solidify their roster spots by obtaining the coaches’ trust. The most established returner on the roster is DeVonte Dedmon, who was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 after scoring on three return touchdowns. Dedmon is a long shot to make the roster as a receiver but could force another tough decision if he turns heads as a returner in preseason games. For now, the job appears to be up in the air.