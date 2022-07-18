ACG M&A All-Stars 2022

CATCH (Caring Athletes Team for Children’s and Henry Ford Hospitals), a children’s charity in Detroit, hosted the CATCH Golf Prelude Party on Sunday, July 17, at MGM Grand Detroit. The event was hosted by Amy Andrews, Fox 2 News anchor. The honorees included former Detroit Tiger pitcher Dan Petry, who was presented with the Sparky Anderson Community Excellence Award, and Marcia Turner, general sales manager for Bally Sports Detroit, who received the Doc Fenkell Excellence in Media Award. Founded in 1987 by the Detroit Tigers manager Sparky Anderson, CATCH raises money to help improve the quality of life for the sick, vulnerable, and economically disadvantaged children in Detroit. The CATCH Golf Classic was hosted the next day at Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO