Detroit, MI

ACG M&A All-Stars 2022

By R.J. King
dbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDBusiness magazine partnered with the Association for Corporate Growth Detroit Chapter to honor its recipients of the seventh annual M&A All-Star Awards for 2021 activity. Winners were recognized during an event at the Townsend Hotel in downtown Birmingham on May 3 at 6 p.m. // Dealmaker of the Year...

www.dbusiness.com

dbusiness.com

Powered by Women 2022

The number of women owning or managing businesses is on the rise now that the COVID-19 pandemic is waning. But operating a company today comes with a different set of challenges, including talent recruitment, supply chain shortages, rising inflation, and managing what is now a flexible workforce. Please join us in celebrating — and learning from — the 2022 class of Powered by Women, as selected from reader nominations.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Community Foundation Announces $23M+ in Grants, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Community Foundation Announces $23M+ in Grants. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan approved...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Mahalo Banking in Troy Raises $20M to Accelerate Growth in Remote Services

Mahalo Banking, a Troy-based credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, completed a $20 million funding round this month. The round was led by Superior Credit Union in Ohio, Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky, and Dover Federal Credit Union in Delaware....
TROY, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Sports Data Labs Issued Patent for Real-time Health Diagnostics System

Sports Data Labs Inc. (SD Labs), a Detroit company specializing in the AI-based collection, analysis, and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and other sensing systems, has announced the issuance of a patent for its remote health monitoring and biofeedback system. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Shinola Introduces Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Shinola Introduces Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic. Inspired by the near century-old Bayview Yacht...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

CATCH Golf Prelude Party 2022

CATCH (Caring Athletes Team for Children’s and Henry Ford Hospitals), a children’s charity in Detroit, hosted the CATCH Golf Prelude Party on Sunday, July 17, at MGM Grand Detroit. The event was hosted by Amy Andrews, Fox 2 News anchor. The honorees included former Detroit Tiger pitcher Dan Petry, who was presented with the Sparky Anderson Community Excellence Award, and Marcia Turner, general sales manager for Bally Sports Detroit, who received the Doc Fenkell Excellence in Media Award. Founded in 1987 by the Detroit Tigers manager Sparky Anderson, CATCH raises money to help improve the quality of life for the sick, vulnerable, and economically disadvantaged children in Detroit. The CATCH Golf Classic was hosted the next day at Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Beaumont Health Adds Faye Nelson and Linda Little to Board of Directors

Beaumont Health in Southfield, a division of the BHSH System, announced the addition of two new directors to their board of directors: Faye Nelson and Linda Little. “Faye and Linda are phenomenal additions to our Beaumont Health Board. They both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will help guide our organization well into the future,” says Christopher Blake, board chair of Beaumont Health.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

Summer Recess 2022

The Leaders for Kids advisory board of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Detroit, hosted the eighth annual Summer Recess on Saturday, July 16, at M1 Concourse, a private garage community in Pontiac. All proceeds from the event support specialized services within Child Life Services at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the Leaders for Kids Endowment Fund. The event featured cuisine by Chef Bobby Nahra of Encore Catering in St. Clair Shores, beverages, live entertainment by Matt Kysia, Monica Notaro, DJ PREVU, and Jason Whitemore, along with ride-and-drive laps around the 1.5-mile track at M1 Concourse. Event sponsors include Savills, Greg Bockart, Encore Catering and Banquet Center, Ford Motor Co., Piston Group, United Wholesale Mortgage, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Robotic Food Delivery Service Set to Begin at Wayne State in August

Starship Robots, an on-campus robotic food delivery service, will be available for Wayne State University students, faculty, and staff beginning in August. Starship operates in more than 20 campuses across the United States and WSU it its first touchdown in Michigan. Since launching in 2013, Starship robots have made more...
WAYNE, MI
dbusiness.com

Legendary Musician Mick Fleetwood and Four Birmingham Investors Launch Coffee Co.

Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, along with Gerard Marti, owner of the Robert Kidd Gallery in downtown Birmingham, and three other local investors, have launched Mick Fleetwood Coffee Co. The enterprise offers direct-to-consumer coffee and merchandise, and membership is available in the MFCC VIP program....
BIRMINGHAM, MI
dbusiness.com

Collins Einhorn Farrell in Southfield Adds Attorney Jerry Yacoo

Collins Einhorn Farrell (CEF), a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, announced attorney Jerry Yacoo has joined its general and automotive liability practice group. With his experience in workers’ compensation and no-fault cases, Yacoo can assist no-fault insurance carriers in complicated matters involving the intersection of workers’ compensation and no-fault...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

