Business

GSK consumer spin-off Haleon floats in biggest London listing in a decade

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Financial News

GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer spin-off Haleon has floated on the London Stock Exchange in Europe’s biggest listing for more than a decade.

Shares in Haleon, which owns brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief, started trading at 330p, valuing the business at more than £30 billion.

By midday, shares in the business were around 2% lower at 320p.

GSK announced plans to demerge the consumer business last year after investors put pressure on chief Emma Walmsley to focus on its core drug-making operation.

Haleon’s float will be the biggest European stock market listing for more than a decade (Haleon/PA)

In January, GSK rebuffed a £50 billion takeover offer from consumer goods rival Unilever, saying it valued the business too low.

Haleon, which has more than 22,000 workers, made roughly £1.6 billion in 2021, according to its float prospectus.

Brian McNamara, chief executive officer of Haleon, said: “This is a significant milestone for Haleon.

“Guided by our clear purpose and with a world class portfolio of brands that people know and trust, we stand ready to help address consumer needs and make better everyday health more achievable, inclusive and sustainable.

“Consumer health has never been more important than it is today, and I am delighted that Haleon, as an independent company, is ready to pursue our ambitions.

“Today follows a huge amount of effort, planning and collaboration by our dedicated colleagues all around the world.”

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “While Haleon owns some well-known brands including Sensodyne and Advil, that may not be enough to entice a line of buyers for the stock.

“Shoppers are increasingly going for supermarket own-label products as the cost-of-living crisis hits, with plenty of cheaper options for toothpaste and headache tablets than those sold by Haleon.

“That raises the risk of Haleon struggling to deliver meaningful earnings growth in the near-term, which is hardly the best start to life as a standalone business.”

The Guardian

SoftBank ‘halts plans’ for Arm’s London listing amid political instability

SoftBank has reportedly halted plans to explore a London listing of the Cambridge-based chip designer Arm, because of the political upheaval in the UK government. Boris Johnson, ministers and executives from the London Stock Exchange have been involved in an 11th-hour bid to persuade Japanese owner SoftBank to at least consider a partial listing of Arm in the UK. Higher valuations have made New York the financial centre of choice for most of the world’s largest tech flotations.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mcnamara
Reuters

EDF shares rise 15% after France details buyout plan

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in debt-laden utility EDF (EDF.PA) rose 15% on Tuesday as they resumed trading after the French government unveiled a 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) buyout offer that gives it full control over Europe's biggest nuclear power operator.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Five arrested as demonstrators climb motorway signs in climate protest

Five people have been arrested after protesters climbed motorway signs on the M25 in response to the extreme temperatures and what they describe as the Government’s “inadequate preparations” for climate change. Five demonstrators scaled gantries which support overhead motorway signs in three places on the M25, causing...
PROTESTS
ScienceBlog.com

Rising numbers of exotic snakebites reported in the UK

Exotic snakebites recorded in the UK have “soared” over the course of a decade, as numbers of the exotic pet increase – a peer-reviewed study in Clinical Toxicology reveals. In 11-years, 300 patients with exotic snakebite were registered by the UK National Poisons Information Service (NPIS). This...
ANIMALS
