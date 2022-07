Surf's up in San Diego as swells from the southwest bring waves as high as eight feet to local beaches this week. A high surf advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday due to potentially dangerous surf of four to six feet, with some sets reaching eight feet, particularly on southwestern facing beaches, the National Weather Service said. The advisory comes on the heels of a massive storm in the Southwestern Pacific.

