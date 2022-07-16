ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 1,000 in Spain and Portugal

By John Murphy,
 3 days ago

With Europe in the throes of what could be one of its worst heat waves, fatalities mounted in Spain and Portugal and a 116-degree reading in Portugal broke a national record.

The heat wave that has seared much of the Iberian Peninsula since last week has killed at least 1,000 people in Portugal and Spain, according to BNO News.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in Portugal where 659 deaths were recorded last week, according to the Directorate-General for Health. At least 368 deaths occurred in neighboring Spain in the same time period.

On July 10, the first day of the heat wave, 15 heat-related deaths were recorded in Spain. Since then, the number of daily deaths has increased every day across both Spain and Portugal as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) daily.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 C) on Thursday, which broke its record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of July.

The temperature of 116.6 F (47 C) recorded in Pinhão, Portugal, on Thursday, July 14, broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the country in July, according to Portugal's meteorological agency, Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera. The country's previous July record stood at 115.7 F (46.5 C) which was set in Amareleja in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGrVF_0gjSiOc200

On Sunday, the city of Bilbao, located in northern Spain, made a run at its all-time record as the country continued to sizzle. The highest the mercury ever climbed for the city was 108 F (42 C) on July 26, 1947. By Sunday afternoon, local time, the temperature had already climbed to 108 F (42 C) and tied the all-time record.

This heat wave is expected to expand across Europe through this week and potentially through the end of the month for some areas.

"There is concern that this heat could become a long-duration heat wave (20 or more days) for many locations from Portugal to central France and interior southeast Europe as it could last for the rest of July and continue into August," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. This includes the valleys of Hungary, eastern Croatia, eastern Bosnia, Serbia, southern Romania and northern Bulgaria.

The severity of the heat could rival the 2003 heat wave when over 30,000 people lost their lives, both directly and indirectly, due to the heat, according to Roys. He added that this could be one of the worst heat waves in Europe since 1757.

The source of the exceptionally warm air is Africa's Sahara Desert with heat projected to expand farther north and east each day, reaching Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom early this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0U66_0gjSiOc200

"July all-time records are at risk of being approached, tied or even broken across Ireland and the United Kingdom," Roys said. "This includes individual cities such as Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester and York."

On Friday, July 15, the U.K. Met Office issued its first-ever red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, when the "exceptional hot spell" is expected to take hold and bring "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

Officials say that during this first-ever-used national heat wave emergency, "illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy - and not just in high-risk groups."

A new all-time record high could be set in the U.K. during the peak of the unprecedented heat. The current record in the country is 102 F (38.7 C), which was set in Cambridge Botanica Garden on July 25, 2019. Londoners could experience temperatures approaching the century mark during the peak of the heat early in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WphOJ_0gjSiOc200

In Paris, temperatures early this week could come within a degree or two of 104 F (40 C). When temperatures reached this territory during a heat wave in 2019, officials allowed Parisians to cool off in the Trocadero Fountain near the Eiffel Tower. This measure could be taken again in the coming days.

Riders and spectators of the Tour de France should also brace for the abnormally high temperatures as the tour weaves its way across southern France after leaving the Alps. Spectators lining the roads should take the proper precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially when roads are closed for cyclists as the temporary closures could limit access to some healthcare facilities, experts say.

The extreme temperatures are making it even more challenging for the thousands of firefighters working to slow down raging infernos across Portugal, Spain and France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uM2zo_0gjSiOc200

On Friday, the pilot of a firefighting aircraft died when his plane crashed during a firefighting operation in northeast Portugal, near the country's border with Spain, according to the Associated Press (AP).

As of Saturday, more than 12,000 people have been evacuated in southwest France near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch in the Gironde region due to an out-of-control forest fire, Reuters reported.

Temperatures more common for Death Valley, California -- touted as one of the hottest places on Earth -- will be possible in eastern Portugal and western and southern Spain during the height of the hot spell. Temperatures typically top out near 118 F (48 C) in Death Valley in July.

People planning to travel to Europe for vacation through the end of July should prepare for the heat and be ready to change plans if events are canceled and buildings are closed due to the extreme weather.

"Tourist destinations across Portugal are being closed for the safety of the public and, in some cases, due to nearby fires," Roys said. More closures are possible across Portugal, Spain and France due to wildfires and heat.

Meteorologists say people should be mindful of wildfire activity, especially those with poor respiratory health, as the smoke from the wildfires could produce poor air quality.

Adding further strain to residents and visitors amid the heat is that air conditioning is not used as widely in Europe as it is in the United States. Even where there are air conditioners, they may not cool down buildings as much as those in the U.S.

An initiative in Italy dubbed "operation thermostat" states that air conditioners cannot be set lower than 27 C (81 F) in an effort to conserve energy, according to Politico. Residents or businesses that do not comply with this new law could be fined roughly the equivalent of $500 to $3,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rtiY_0gjSiOc200

Unfortunately, Mother Nature will provide little of her own natural cooling during the overnight hours.

"Many places will not have temperatures drop off very much at night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "Elevated temperatures at night prevent the body from recovering from the stress of the daytime heat. Without this recovery, the risk for heatstroke becomes much greater."

The widespread heat wave is not predicted to let up anytime soon with temperatures remaining well above average through this week across much of Europe, though the northern half of the continent should cool down by the middle to the latter part of the week.

Long-term heat waves are uncommon in Europe, but they are not unheard of.

"Over the last 25 years, there have only been three long-duration heat waves to impact parts of Europe: 2003 (western and central Europe, 32 days), 2006 (western and north-central Europe, 35 days) and 2021 (Italy and southeast Europe, 21 days)," Roys explained. Last summer was also the hottest on record for Europe.

The extended hot spell could also impact local economies, including agriculture.

"The soil across Portugal to Germany is in the process of quickly losing whatever moisture it contained," Roys said. "This drying is not expected to let up but only intensify during the duration of the heat wave as little to no precipitation is expected across much of the region."

The ramifications of this may not be fully realized until the autumn harvest.

