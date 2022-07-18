ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Gets High Praise From Fellow Singer Following On-Stage Injury

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Following his recent on-stage injury at the Monster on the Mountain festival in Tennessee that caused multiple broken ribs, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil received support from Disturbed’s David Draiman.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vince Neil and the rest of Mötley Crüe were performing on stage when Neil fell and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The festival’s host, Eddie Trunk, announced on Twitter that Neil had been moving and singing great before the tumble. “He’s at the hospital now getting care [and] X Rays,” Trunk explained. “More when I hear.”

Disturbed’s frontman was one of the first to respond to the news about Mötley Crüe’s bandmate. “Proud of [Vince Neil],” Draiman tweeted. “Videos I’ve seen of the stadium tour have been great. Sounding good, looking healthy. Good for you brother. Keep knocking em dead.”

Vince Neil has experienced his share of injuries while performing. Last year, the musician was rushed to the hospital after tumbling off stage during a Mötley Crüe show. The music legend did not see a gap between his monitors and the stage. Entertainment Weekly also revealed that Neil lost his voice during the band’s first post-pandemic show at the Boone River Valley Festival in 2021. He began to struggle when the band performed its 14th song of the show, “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“I’m sorry guys,” Vince Neil told the crowd at the time. “It’s been a long time playing – my f—ing voice is done. We love you and we’ll hopefully see you next time, man.”

Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour 2022 kicked off at the beginning of June. According to the band’s website, more than one million tickets were sold for the tour and five new shows were added.

New Documentary About Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Gives An Inside Look At The Musician’s Personal Life Over the Years

As previously reported, the documentary “Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story” was released through REELZ late last month, which gives Mötley Crüe fans an inside look at Neil’s life, including various rumors that have surfaced.

“It’s basically just my life story,” Vince Neil told PEOPLE before the documentary’s premiere. “There’s a lot of documentaries out there, and a lot of things that people form an option of me [on], and haven’t really ever heard from me.”

Vince Neil also acknowledged that he has had a lotto turmoil in his life. “A lot of good things, and a lot of bad things happened to me, including the death of my daughter. I never really talked about that stuff. And now, I’m going to talk about it, make it right, so people know me and understand me better.”

Vince Neil’s daughter Skylar passed away in 1995 at the age of four after doctors discovered a tumor in her liver.

Carrie Underwood Says She'd 'Rather Kill a Dude' Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
'Blue Bloods': Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is 'Not the Greatest Country in the World,' Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
'American Idol' Runner-Up Says He Got 'Screwed' by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
'The Lucy Show': Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
'NCIS': How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
