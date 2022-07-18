Rado Ridge Road closed in Noble county

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met in regular Session on Monday and approved a donation of $5,000 to Dickens Victorian Village. Dickens had asked the City for a one-time donation to help in the purchase of a building in downtown Cambridge for use as a permanent Visitor’s Center. A proposed plan now has the Guernsey County C-D-C purchasing the building at a cost of $190,000 and then offering a lifetime lease to Dickens. Other donors for the project include Guernsey County at $1,000, Cambridge Main Street $1,000 and The Cambridge-Guernsey County VCB at $10,000. The DVV Board of Directors and many community members have also contributed to the purchase and are still accepting donations.
