Noble County, OH

Rado Ridge Road closed in Noble county

By AVC News
 2 days ago

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County has...

Your Radio Place

Boil advisory lifted in New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The boil advisory that was in effect for houses on Thompson Avenue between Friendship Drive and Lincoln Lane has been lifted. The village is now suggesting that residents resume normal water use.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Water boil advisory issued in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a water boil advisory because of a water main break. The area impacted are the 500 to 700 bocks of Avon Drive.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Fire Department is working on emergency vehicle operation training

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Today and tomorrow (July 20-21), members of the Cambridge Fire Department will be completing Emergency Vehicle Operations in the parking area at the Little League Diamonds. Completion of the course is to ensure competency in operating all of the departments apparatus in varying conditions that may...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke EMS and Fire applauded for fast action during ATV accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Officials spoke highly of response times and care during Friday night’s ATV-Side by Side accident during Tuesday’s Commission Meeting. Sheriff Richard Beatty applauded Brooke County EMS on how they handled the accident on the site. 911 Director Christina White did the same, saying it’s rare to need four helicopters for an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in at 12:47 p.m. of a 4-door sedan that had been flipped over on Grand Central Ave. The crash was a single car crash which appeared to run over a curb, hit a speed limit sign, a tree and flipped over. The driver...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Three County Chase Ended in Zanesville With Suspect in Custody

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – .An intense standoff between a Pennsylvania motorist and area law enforcement took place Sunday at the Interstate 70 exit to Underwood Street in Zanesville. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti detailed the events that led up to the confrontation. “Basically it started in Belmont County...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police and Washington County Sheriffs are working together to help with safety concerns on the Memorial Bridge. Construction on the Memorial Bridge has reduced the traffic to one lane. Flaggers and traffic lights have been placed on both sides to help the flow of traffic.
PARKERSBURG, WV
#County Road
Your Radio Place

Road work to begin near Muskingum University in New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio -Beginning Tuesday, July 19, Muskingum University paving work will begin on Stadium Drive from Lakeside to Comin. Upon its completion, it will then continue around from Comin back to Physical Plant, with a side bar working on the roadway to Thomas. Lengthly delays are possible if driving...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department says that there have been no sexual assaults reported in or around City Park. Police Chief Matthew Board made the announcement in response to various social media posts about an alleged attack in the park. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Board says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Landing Dispensary in Vienna on Murdoch Ave. will hold their grand opening Friday at 11 a-m. At the grand opening they expect a lot of people who do not already have their prescription card so they will have officials on-site who will allow you to fill out applications.
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man admits to meth charge in Marshall County

Blake Aron Davis, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2021 in Marshall County. Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Broadband funding to benefit large portion of Northern Panhandle

West Virginia's Northern Panhandle is going to be receiving the bulk of a $21 million broadband expansion in the state. "This area of what they're looking at is about 300 or some miles of fiber optic wires,” said Mike Paprocki, executive director of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission. The...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
Your Radio Place

Man arrested after a two county chase that ended in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 westbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Plans to purchase new HQ for Dickens Victorian Village take shape in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met in regular Session on Monday and approved a donation of $5,000 to Dickens Victorian Village. Dickens had asked the City for a one-time donation to help in the purchase of a building in downtown Cambridge for use as a permanent Visitor’s Center. A proposed plan now has the Guernsey County C-D-C purchasing the building at a cost of $190,000 and then offering a lifetime lease to Dickens. Other donors for the project include Guernsey County at $1,000, Cambridge Main Street $1,000 and The Cambridge-Guernsey County VCB at $10,000. The DVV Board of Directors and many community members have also contributed to the purchase and are still accepting donations.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

