Moorhead, MN

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

CBS Minnesota

North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two teens suffer life-threatening injuries in weekend crash

(Becker County, MN)--Two teens reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Becker County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday evening north of Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road, while the Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The two reportedly collided in the intersection.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MnDOT Changing I-94 Construction Zones After Deadly Crash last Friday

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is changing construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead after a deadly crash. MN Dot officials say Friday's crash prompted them to reevaluate how the zones were set up. Crews will be putting up concrete barriers in place of cones to improve safety in the area. The construction being done involves upgrades to guardrails.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Valley City woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in I-94 crash east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two SUVs, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City, North Dakota suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes while the scene was cleared and State Patrol crash reconstruction was underway.
VALLEY CITY, ND
