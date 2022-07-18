Elton John’s last concert in Michigan is tonight with a few tickets under $100

Newly signed BMI songwriter Trey Simon was the featured musical entertainment at the Council of State Restaurant Associations (CSRA) Summer Conference, held recently on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Simon, who is an emerging BMI singer-songwriter from the Detroit area, performed for executives from the many state trade associations that represent the restaurant industry, as well as the leadership team at the National Restaurant Association. The Rochester, Michigan native, who has opened for the likes of Patti Labelle and Andy Grammar, performed songs from his upcoming album, as well as his most recent single “The Impossible.” The CSRA gathers twice a year to discuss the latest trends in the restaurant industry and share best practices.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO