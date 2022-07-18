ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John’s last concert in Michigan is tonight with a few tickets under $100

By Edward Pevos
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
DETROIT - One of the biggest music artists in history is about to perform what will most likely be his final concert in Michigan ever. Elton John will be at Comerica Park tonight, Monday, July 18 and there’s still last-minute tickets available at...

Comments / 17

Sandy
2d ago

I’ll be there tonight!! Saw him years ago at The Palace of AH, floor seats, he was awesome….puts on a great show!

