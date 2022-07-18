Apple May Be Releasing 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros With the M2 Chip Soon

There are a lot of TVs to choose from when putting together a home theater setup, but if you want a TV with one of the best pictures possible, it’s worth shopping OLED TV deals. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. You can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700, which brings its price down to just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase of this Sony Bravia OLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.

