Apple May Be Releasing 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros With the M2 Chip Soon

CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal that will soon be integrating Steam onto its vehicles, with a demo to “probably” come next month. For months, Tesla has planned to enter into the video games business. The company has been working on a video game platform called Tesla Arcade for a while, with a dedicated team in Seattle entirely focused on working on video games. At the moment, Tesla already offers a wide variety of games. However, introducing integration with Steam would allow users to access many more games — a feature seemingly possible with the introduction of AMD‘s Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD RDNA 2 GPU, introduced with the newer Model X and S vehicles.
