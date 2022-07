Brad Pitt made quite the splash at the Berlin premiere of his action flick Bullet Train for a couple of obvious reasons. The Oscar winner, 58, showed up in an incredible wardrobe for one, rocking a brown skirt and black leather combat boots. While the unique sartorial choices turned heads, it was the peek at his leg tattoos that really sent shutterbugs into a frenzy. On one exposed shin, Brad showed off a design of a rhinoceros face, while the other shin appeared to have a human skull inked into it. While the meanings of both tattoos are unclear, they certainly are ripe for interpretation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO