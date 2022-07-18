ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Giants Running Backs Preview: All Eyes on Saquon

By Brandon Olsen
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyZ8v_0gjSg9xS00

The Giants running game is also coming to a crossroads, and it starts with Saquon Barkley, who is playing for his next contract.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Giants haven’t had a 700-yard rusher since Saquon Barkley had 1,003 yards in the 2019 season. There are plenty of reasons for that, whether it’s Barkley’s inability to stay healthy, lack of depth at running back, a lack of talent and depth along the offensive line, or predictable play-calling.

But if the Giants offense is to get going again, they're going to need for the running game, and in particular, Barkley, to get back to being a unit that can carry its share of the load.

Biggest Storylines

The focal point of the running back room in 2022 has to be Barkley’s performance heading into his contract year. Barkley is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, where he’s set to make $7.217 million, making him the ninth highest-paid running back in the NFL. Whether looking at his health or production, Barkley’s 2022 will be the most important season of his career.

Barkley has been wildly inconsistent in his NFL career, even dating back to his rookie season in 2018, when he had 1,307 rushing yards. Of those 1,307 yards, 54% (706 yards) came on just 20 carries , meaning his other 241 carries resulted in just 601 yards for 2.5 yards per carry.

2021 was Barkley's best season as far as being able to produce without more than 30% of his yards coming on breakaway runs . In just about every other facet, though, 2021 was rough sailing for Barkley, who had a career-high two fumbles and six drops , despite having the second-fewest targets of his career.

Another issue that needs to be addressed for the 2022 season is the depth in the running back room. The early favorite to be the second running back right now is Matt Breida. Breida is a six-year NFL veteran who has made a name for himself as one of the fastest men in the league throughout his career.

As a Buffalo Bill in 2021, Breida was inactive for eight games, but when he was active, he had 4.8 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per catch . The speed and talent are still there for Breida, but he’s struggled to find consistent playing time since his last season in San Francisco in 2019. Daboll’s familiarity with Breida and the lack of proven depth in the running back room could give Breida the edge as RB2.

A dark horse candidate for a rotational role is the undrafted rookie from Florida State, Jashaun Corbin. Corbin is a back that seemingly every time he hit the field, it was clear he would find success. Corbin is a jack of all trades and master of none, but with further development, he could become a legitimate contributor to this Giants team.

Corbin isn’t the only rookie in the backfield to keep an eye on, as the Giants also signed Jeremiah Hall, a rookie fullback from Oklahoma. Hall is a versatile weapon that could be a contributor as a rusher, receiver, blocker, and special teamer.

Brian Daboll isn’t the type of play-caller to utilize fullbacks as feature parts of the offense, but Hall is talented enough to be used at multiple positions, similar to the Bills' undrafted fullback, Reggie Gilliam.

Hall could be used in a similar way to Gilliam as a fullback, tight end, and occasional slot receiver. In the backfield, Hall is also capable of playing halfback on passing downs, similar to how John Kuhn used to be used with the Packers to give Daniel Jones protection in the backfield and a rusher-receiver threat.

More Position Previews:

Rostered Players

RB Saquon Barkley (5 Years): Barkley entered the NFL with unrealistic expectations after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. With the final year of his rookie contract here, Barkley is hoping for a healthy season behind what looks like the best offensive line in his NFL career.

RB Matt Breida (6 Years): It’s been two years since Breida has had 100 touches in a season, but he looks healthy and should get the opportunities in 2022. The upside is there for Breida to return to his peak 2018 form, and he addresses the immediate need for a backup on the Giants.

RB Gary Brightwell (2 Years): Brightwell was used sparingly on offense as a rookie, playing just 12 offensive snaps in the season. With a new coaching staff, offensive system, and a need in the backfield, Brightwell is hoping to grab a rotational role in 2022 to add to his special teams duties.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Rookie): An undrafted free agent that should have been drafted, Corbin has great NFL upside. Corbin is probably the best pass-protecting halfback on the Giants' roster without much drop-off, if any, as a runner or receiver from the alternatives.

RB Sandro Platzgummer (1 Year): Platzgummer has been a practice squad player with the Giants since 2020. He is a product of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, his first step to the NFL following his time with the Swarco Raiders Tirol in Austria. He’s shown the ability to rip off big runs, as demonstrated in last year's preseason game against the Jets, but he has yet to be active for a regular season game.

RB Antonio Williams (1 Year): Williams is one of several new additions to the Giants roster that has prior experience with Brian Daboll in Buffalo. Likely a longshot for the roster heading into camp, Williams is looking for his first legitimate NFL opportunity, only having one game played so far.

FB Jeremiah Hall (Rookie): Hall enters training camp as the only true fullback on the Giants roster. Daboll doesn’t use a fullback as a focal point in the offense, but having Hall presents the Giants with another Swiss-army knife in the backfield.

Positional Forecast

Best Case Scenario: Barkley enters 2022 in the final year of his rookie contract as one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL despite having not played a full season since his rookie year in 2018.

If Barkley can stay healthy and produce with this new coaching staff, the Giants could have one less question to answer going into the 2023 season.

There is also plenty of youth in this running back room that, if any of Corbin, Platzgummer, Brightwell, or Williams step up, the Giants could have a multi-year answer as a second or even third running back in the rotation.

Worst Case Scenario: If Barkley is unable to stay healthy or if he remains healthy, but the offensive line doesn’t live up to expectations, that makes the Giants' decision about how to address their running back situation more difficult.

Barkley is immensely talented, but he needs offensive line help and to stay healthy--anything less makes an honest evaluation an impossible situation.

Sleeper: Every year, there are multiple late drafted or undrafted running backs that shock people and contribute to their team. If Corbin adds his name to that list in 2022, it will shock people, but it shouldn’t.

Corbin was incredibly productive behind a mediocre-at-best offensive line in Tallahassee and is a natural passing-down back with his ability as a receiver and protector.

On the Bubble: He’s only been on the Giants for one year, but Gary Brightwell, last year's sixth-round pick, could be on the outside looking in by the time camp is over.

There’s youth throughout the running back room, and Brightwell seems the least NFL-ready option and a guy who could find himself on the practice squad alongside Platzgummer.

Positional Unit Ranking: 3 (out of 5)

The Giants have a young running back room with depth throughout, but so much of the group's success relies upon the success of Barkley.

In his career, Barkley has shown that his consistent success will depend on the offensive line, which could spell trouble for the Giants if the line isn't improved.

The future looks bright, but for 2022, the success of the running backs group is too heavily weighted by the success of one player to give this unit a ranking higher than a three on a scale of one through five.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2022 training camp: Three battles to keep an eye on, with the spotlight on wide receiver

It can justifiably be stated that the Dallas Cowboys are in a worse position, roster-wise, than they were when they opened up training camp in Oxnard, California last July. They've moved on from Amari Cooper and La'el Collins and lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency -- three starters now deleted from their 2022 equation. The release of tight end Blake Jarwin makes Dalton Schultz the definitive TE1 in Dallas, but that may or may not be for long, considering they wouldn't acquiesce to his contractual demands and instead prefer to see him play under a franchise tag.
DALLAS, TX
BearDigest

The New Bears Linebackers

The Bears countdown to camp reaches players with jersey numbers in the 50s, and it's evident then how the franchise has retired too many numbers. The Bears have retired 14 jersey numbers and at this time of year it makes the job of equipment manager Tony Medlin a bit more complicated as he assigns numbers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Patriots schedule 2022: Game-by-game predictions, opponent win totals, record projection

New England's return to the playoffs in 2021 wasn't met with a deep run as their division rival in the Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Patriots to send them home for the year. Since then, however, the club has made a number of additions to the offense to help Mac Jones as he is set to enter his second year in the league. If he is able to make a similar leap in Year 2 to what other young quarterbacks have done throughout the league in the past, the Patriots will be back in the postseason conversation and possibly even advance beyond just the first round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
FanBuzz

5 NFL Running Backs Who Need More Than a 1,000-Yard Season in 2022

The 2022 season is just around the corner and what better way to get your NFL fix than to talk running backs?. It’s arguably the most exciting position on the field. Year in and year out, we witness running backs do the impossible: find ways to run between five very large men, with a lot more very large men on the other side waiting to hit the snot out of the guy with the ball.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent. White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury. "Veteran running back James White (right hip)...
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were so close to reaching the Super Bowl once again. After going on the road and defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, the Niners could not defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time last season in the NFC Championship Game.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Boston

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season. Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football
Yardbarker

Giants Legend Shares Inspiration For Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is looking to regain his spot as one of the best players at his position. After a strong start to his NFL career, an ACL injury limited him to two games in 2020. He did have a nice showing last season but it’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

RB Najee Harris named Steelers MVP candidate for 2022 NFL season

All things being equal, All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is probably the most talented overall player attached to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 quarterback takedowns during the 2021 campaign and could better that mark this coming season, and that's just one reason why he was recently mentioned as a potential league Most Valuable Player candidate heading into summer practices.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Most Important New York Giants for 2022 Season

Things haven't gone well for the New York Giants in recent years, as the franchise has recorded just 22 wins over the past five seasons with zero playoff berths to show for it. Time and again, when a new coaching staff has been brought in, it seems like the Giants...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy Football: July Non-PPR Mock Draft puts spotlight on running backs early

Fantasy managers have moved away from non-PPR leagues over the years, but many of you still use this format. And it can still be fun, especially if you value running backs. When receptions don't matter, receivers get downgraded, even in a three-receiver league like this 12-team mock draft. Running backs are more of a priority, and the first eight picks here were all ball-carriers.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL signings from the USFL tracker: Commanders add two CBs; Steelers, Patriots sign DL

The rebranded USFL pulled off something the AAF and XFL could not: a successful spring season. It was the one-loss Birmingham Stallions who hoisted the hardware earlier this month, as they defeated the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL championship, 33-30. While the Stallions didn't have the USFL MVP, the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year or Coach of the Year, Skip Holtz put together arguably the most talented roster in the league.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB
Yardbarker

Madden Leaves Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris Outside of Top 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see disappointing ratings on Madden 23 with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris now falling outside of the top 10 at their positions. For Harris, he sits tied as the 15th-highest rated runner with Cordarelle Patterson. Both will head into the season with 85 ratings. Top...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is excited for the “special opportunity” he has with the Cowboys this upcoming season and is looking forward to the start of training camp. A third-round rookie, Tolbert could start to begin the season while Dallas waits for veteran Michael Gallup to recover from ACL surgery.
DALLAS, TX
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy