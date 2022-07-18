ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, MO

Commerce Secretary: Congress must take action to increase domestic technology production and research

 2 days ago

The clock is ticking for Congress to agree on a bill to enhance the U.S. semiconductor industry and try to correct the worldwide chip...

Cheddar News

Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete With China

The Senate will be making another attempt to vote on the CHIPS Act in order to subsidize companies that produce computer chips in the United States. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for semiconductor production in the U.S. "It comes down to technology leadership. It comes down to supply chain resiliency. And then, of course, it comes down to being able to compete and secure international security level," he said.
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
Android Police

Taking out Huawei and ZTE tech from US 5G networks will cost billions more than planned

Back in November 2019, the FCC snuffed out ties with Chinese (government-backed) enterprise, deciding that Huawei and ZTE posed a threat to US national security. Congress later allocated funds and required operators using 5G equipment from either or both vendors to "rip and replace" it all. The FCC estimated that the procedure would cost nearly $1.84 billion at the outset of the project but, as it's now turned out, that figure may have been grossly underestimated.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
HackerNoon

The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security

The Ministry of Defence has acquired the government's first quantum computer. Quantum computers can execute incredibly complex calculations extremely quickly and solve the problems regular computers can't. The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with British company Orca Computing, is exploring applications for quantum technology in defense. In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses.
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web

Homeland Security is tracking US citizens using phone location data

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has published thousands of pages of previously unreleased documents, which reveal how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is buying access to the location data of millions of US citizens’ cell phones. The warrantless purchase by various parts of the DHS — including...
Daily Mail

Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
bloomberglaw.com

Hack of Jobless Aid Vendor Spotlights Gaps in State Systems

The hack of an unemployment insurance technology company that disrupted more than a dozen state agencies’ systems caught the attention of the US Department of Labor and its independent watchdog. And although the system outages were short-lived, the incident reiterates the importance of best practices within the unemployment system,...
Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
freightwaves.com

New DOT panel to focus on deploying automation in transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a board that will make recommendations on transportation innovation, with automation and workforce growth envisioned as core issues. Plans for the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) were detailed in a public notice on Tuesday. The TTAC charter will be effective for two years...
pymnts

RoadSync Rolls Out Direct Payment Solution

Supply chain financing platform RoadSync has launched a direct payment solution, which the Atlanta company said streamlines transactions between brokers or carriers and warehouse merchants while easing drivers’ burdens. “The end-to-end solution increases efficiency for drivers by 75% via payment automation, creating a quick and simple transaction,” RoadSync said...
