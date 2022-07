The New York Mets were out in full display at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game last night at Dodger Stadium. Three Mets participated in the game last night (Starling Marte was inactive still reeling from a groin injury, while Edwin Diaz was not used in the game by National League manager Brian Snitker). All of them have been named to All-Star teams in the past, so this experience was nothing new for any of them, but nonetheless, surreal. It was a game the American League won, 3-2.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO