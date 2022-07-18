ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Media Dubs Raiders the 'Next NFL Dynasty'

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

It's way too early to make any serious Super Bowl predictions, but of course, it's always going to happen no matter what time of the year it is.

Adam Rank of NFL Network recently took to an episode of "Good Morning Football," where he gave a very bold prediction -- supported by some logical and not-so-logical reasoning -- that the Las Vegas Raiders would not only win the 2022-23 Super Bowl, but it would be the beginning of a new NFL dynasty.

"[T]he Raiders do not feel the love around the world, so I'm going to say this: the Las Vegas Raiders are going to the Super Bowl and we will begin a new NFL dynasty," Rank said. "I see certain parallels from their 2022 storyline to that of another dynasty you may be familiar with. You've heard of 'the Autumn Wind.' Well this is 'the Adam Wind.'"

Rank's main point was focused on the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams and his history with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

"So why does this wind feel like it's blowing towards a Raiders Super Bowl?" Rank said. "Maybe it's because the team has connected college teammates and best friends, Derek Carr and Davante Adams, and Adams gives the Raiders one of the best receiving corps in the NFL."

The analyst went on to address the similarities between the coaching careers of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and his mentor, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"You compare [Belichick's coaching career] to Josh McDaniels, the new Raiders coach who failed in his first stint as an NFL head coach when he was in Denver," Rank said. "He was given a second chance with a new team, the Indianapolis Colts. That lasted for about a minute before he thought better of it, then went to get a gig with the Las Vegas Raiders."

Rank then got a little sidetracked, taking a more comical approach to state his case.

"But here's where it gets weird," he said. "This year's Super Bowl is to be played in Arizona. Arizona is known for three things: scorching hot summers, Jimmy Eat World, and the Grand Canyon. 'Grand Canyon' was the name of a movie that starred Kevin Kline, Danny Glover, and Steve Martin.

"Steve Martin really became famous after he hosted an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 1976, the year in which Tom Brady was conceived. Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty was born out of a controversial game, 'The Tuck Rule,' where Brady and the Patriots beat the Raiders, and that occurred on a Saturday Night."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 7

Related
247Sports

We Need to Talk: Deshaun Watson's Situation

The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' discuss Deshaun Watson receiving the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history after he still faces nearly two-dozen civil lawsuits and potential suspension from the league.
NFL
The Spun

Judge Makes Decision In The Brian Flores vs. NFL Case

A federal judge has ruled in favor of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in regards to his deadline to respond to the NFL's motion to compel arbitration. Flores filed a class-action suit against the league back in March, alleging discriminator hiring practices. He has since been joined by former coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.
NFL
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Danny Glover
The Spun

Ryan Clark Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Joining Raiders Clear

Davante Adams may have left a Hall of Fame quarterback behind when he chose to go to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but ESPN's Ryan Clark sees it as a "great move" for the All-Pro wideout. Appearing on Wednesday's edition of "First Take," Clark laid out his argument to...
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were so close to reaching the Super Bowl once again. After going on the road and defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, the Niners could not defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time last season in the NFC Championship Game.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Wiseman's punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence

If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors' big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine. Wiseman had an incredible sequence in the Warriors’ 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards during their final summer league game in Las Vegas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Raiders Davante Adams’ Commitment to Excellence

Davante Adams got drafted by the Packers in 2014 and since then has been making a name for himself. Adams is what you may call ‘fine wine’, he only gets better with age. If you compare his stats from his rookie year to his last season with the Packers, his REC, YDS, and TDS all tripled throughout his career, so far with his total YDS being the largest difference.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Rams defensive tackle suspended 6 games

While the NFL world waits on word about how long Deshaun Watson will be suspended, the league informed Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown that he will miss the first six games of the 2022 season. Brown violated the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. The 21-year-old can return after the...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC. Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships. The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos second-round EDGE Nik Bonitto has drawn some comparisons to former Broncos OLB Von Miller. “I’ve been watching him since I was young,” Bonitto said of Miller, via BroncosWire.com. “Really in the game, just watching him, he’s a guy I’ve always looked at as the pinnacle to what the great edge rusher is and he’s the standard of what I want to be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders Training Camp Prediction: 3 Surprise Offensive Starters

With camp around the corner, the new-look Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to catch the eyes of head coach Josh McDaniels and Co. A few young newcomers could just be the final pieces to the puzzle. Here are three surprise offensive starters who could round out the lethal Las Vegas offensive unit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy