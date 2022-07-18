ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Capstone Green Energy Secures a New 600 kW EaaS Contract as Rental Contracts Surge to 35.4 MW, a 37% One-Quarter Increase

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194sgi_0gjSd2t000

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Capstone Green Energy Corporation ’s (NASDAQ: CGRN) exclusive distributor for Alaska, Artic Energy, has secured a new 12-month Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) rental contract with a local oil and gas company headquartered in Anchorage. The oil exploration company has established a dominant acreage position on the resource-rich North Slope, home to the largest oil fields in North America, and is looking to reduce its environmental impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005214/en/

EaaS Contract Growth Chart (Graphic: Business Wire)

This contract signifies continued EaaS business expansion due to ongoing customer demand and demonstrates progress on the Company’s vision to create smarter energy for a cleaner future and builds on its track record of saving its customers an estimated $698 million in annual energy costs and reducing CO2 emissions by more than 1,115,100 in the past three years.

“Capstone is seeing strong customer demand across industries for its EaaS long-term rental services, which had 7 MW under contract in March 2021, 26 MW under contract in March 2022, and today contracts in excess of 35 MW, representing nearly 37% growth in one quarter alone,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “Our EaaS business provides a lower cost and carbon footprint for on-site energy systems in energy-intense businesses like oil and gas, hospitality, commercial, industrial, cannabis, and bitcoin mining which meets multiple needs of existing and prospective customers,” added Mr. Jamison.

Capstone is focused on growing our EaaS business because it provides higher margins, more constant and predictable revenue streams, and allows for a more streamlined staffing model than a traditional industrial manufacturing company while helping customers manage capital costs and meet their environmental impact targets.

As part of this growth strategy, Capstone management has reduced operating costs and modified the operating model, all while continuing to expand its EaaS business. In order to keep up with demand, the company has turned to a “re-rent” strategy which allows the company to quickly accelerate the EaaS rental business model without using large amounts of new capital. A “re-rented” unit is taking an existing customer’s pre-owned microturbine unit that is not being utilized and deploying it into our growing EaaS customer base. By leveraging this unique re-rent strategy, we have created an additional revenue stream for both our Distributors and Capstone, all while continuing to save customers money on their energy needs. Of the 35 MW of contracts noted above, approximately 21 MW of contracts are being fulfilled by units from our internal rental fleet, and the remaining contracts will be fulfilled through re-rents.

“The re-rent model we have recently implemented allows us to continue the high growth rate of the EaaS business without the need for investing additional capital. The margin rates are lower on a re-rent basis than our traditional rental model, but we have the option to purchase the re-rented microturbine-based system in the future in most cases when the company has higher free cash flows,” concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company’s growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005214/en/

CONTACT: Capstone Green Energy

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@CGRNenergy.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ALASKA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GREEN TECHNOLOGY OIL/GAS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Capstone Green Energy Corporation

PUB: 07/18/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/18/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Yes, There Are Benefits of Growing Broccoli Beneath Solar Panels

Despite being “yucky” according to some picky eaters, broccoli is well-suited to grow alongside solar panels, according to a new study. The research from Chonnam National University in South Korea is part of the growing field of “agrivoltaics,” in which agronomists and energy experts look for opportunities for solar power and agriculture to exist on the same land in an effort to meet the world’s needs for both energy and food.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Fox News

Energy expert sounds alarm about green transition causing blackouts: 'It's already happening'

An energy expert is raising concerns that green energy policies could potentially cause more blackouts this summer. "Well, it's heading in that direction. And you see articles every day talking about looming blackouts this summer. And for proof of that, we just need to look at countries around the world and states here in America that have adopted the green agenda faster than normal," said Power the Future founder and CEO Daniel Turner Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

With energy prices spiking, Biden must not shut down another pipeline

The average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $5 , with some parts of the country paying upward of $6 per gallon . As a country, we continue to surpass the highest recorded average gas price each day. As consumers, we watch the prices soar just as we hoped to travel during the summer. Seeking a solution, the White House announced a trip to Saudi Arabia to petition the crown prince to produce more oil. The irony shouldn’t be lost on the general public: President Joe Biden wants the Saudis to bail him out of this oil crisis but has made it harder for domestic energy companies to produce here at home. Instead of flying halfway around the world this week, he should travel to states such as Oklahoma, Texas, and North Dakota and support their abilities to drill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Energy Management#Energy Storage#Rental Contracts Surge#Mw#Van Nuys#Cgrn#Artic Energy#Company
CNET

Best Internet Deals for Seniors for 2022

According to surveys taken by the Pew Research Center, 75% of adults ages 65 and over use the internet, and 64% use their home broadband connection to do so. These numbers have been rising steadily over the past decade, and they've become even more pronounced over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think we all have witnessed our increased use of FaceTime, Zoom and other video-chat tools.
INTERNET
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County keeps clean energy loan program going, for now

For the foreseeable future, Sonoma County residents can continue to access low-interest loans to cover costs like retrofitting a house for earthquakes, installing a greywater or solar system on a ranch or buying a pool cover.    There are now about 125 distinct projects eligible for county financing; the whole point is to reduce greenhouse gasses and fight climate change,   "Through energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy," said Jane Elias, one of the county staffers who runs SCEIP. That stands for Sonoma County Energy Independence Program, and for over a decade, it’s been helping county property owners be safer and save energy and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CNN

The truth, and strategy, of food expiration dates

New York (CNN Business) — When you walk into a supermarket and pick up an item — anything from milk to cereal to a can of beans — you'll likely see a little date on the package preceded by "enjoy by," "sell by," or a similar phrase.
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: High diesel prices, Tesla profits

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers. NEW YORK (AP) — High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That’s because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They’re choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

This REIT Has Delivered Towering Dividend Growth

However, the REIT has delivered impressive dividend growth over the years. Because if that, income-focused investors shouldn't overlook this REIT's dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

California to Pivot to Fossil Fuels to Avoid Blackouts – Jon Miltimore

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that energy grid operators across the US were bracing for rolling blackouts heading into the summer. “I am concerned about it,” MISO CEO John Bear told the newspaper, noting that green energy sources were struggling to produce enough supply to meet rising demand. “As we move forward, we need to know that when you put a solar panel or a wind turbine up, it’s not the same as a thermal resource.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tesla 2Q profit drops from 1Q, but company beats estimates

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s second-quarter profit fell 32% from record levels in the first quarter as supply chain issues and pandemic lockdowns in China slowed production of its electric vehicles. But the Austin, Texas, company still surprised Wall Street with a $2.26 billion net profit for the quarter. Tesla stuck with a prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, but said that depends on the supply chain, equipment capacity and other issues. The company made a record $3.32 billion in this year’s first quarter. Tesla’s sales from April through June fell to 254,000 vehicles, their lowest quarterly level since last fall. But the company predicted record-breaking production in the second half and said that in June it had the highest production month in its history.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

CSX profit grows 5% even with ongoing delivery delays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and the railroad still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That’s up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share. CEO Jim Foote said CSX hasn’t been able to keep up with all the demand for shipments because it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high. “We are not alone in facing this problem. The labor market is tight,” Foote said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy