Leaders in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility to Be Recognized Through BioTalent Canada’s New Program

 2 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Today, BioTalent Canada launched the I.D.E.A.L Biosciences Employer recognition program. This new employer recognition program, which represents Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Leadership, will recognize organizations in Canada’s bio-economy leading the way in embodying the diverse and inclusive corporate principles needed to promote growth and success in the sector.

Organizations, under 50 employees and over 50 employees, who apply for the I.D.E.A.L. recognition will be evaluated and benchmarked on the following IDEA best practices:

The program is not an award, but rather an annual designation for which companies can apply and be granted, if they reach or surpass established benchmarks. Organizations who fail to attain the designation will be given instructions and suggestions on how to improve.

BioTalent Canada’s recent Labour Market Study sounded the alarm on a severe talent shortage in Canada’s bio-economy – one that could see 4 job openings for every job seeker by 2029. One of the most important recommendations to address this shortage is for employers to diversify recruitment and HR practices to reach a broader and more diverse talent pool.

“The industry is abysmal when it comes to the ability to recruit and retain indigenous Canadians and persons with disabilities – among other under-represented groups. That’s a huge loss for organizations,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “While there are a few examples of employers who are showing leadership in hiring with diversity and inclusion in mind, if more organizations aren’t improving their cultures, or making sure their workplaces are welcoming and are listening to these voices, how are we going to expect to grow our companies, how are we going to make our business objectives?”

Working with experts in diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility, BioTalent Canada will be releasing a series of resources this summer that highlight the benefits for organizations when they attract a diverse and inclusive talent pool. These resources will be shared in advance of the I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer call for nominations this fall.

“The bottom line is,” adds Henderson, “companies with diverse and inclusive teams, and diverse and inclusive Boards, do better. Every statistic out there shows that. By adopting these practices, you’re going to be building a more resilient and profitable company.”

BioTalent Canada will be sharing resources and stories on IDEA leading up to the call for applications this Fall 2022.

For more information on the I.D.E.A.L. Recognition, visit – biotalent.ca/IDEALEmployer.

Rob Henderson is available for comment.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with under 50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work ®.

For more information visit biotalent.ca.

