Bite Into Unbeatable Deals at Applebee’s® with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 with any Steak Entrée

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Surf ‘n’ Turf season is back at Applebee’s! Head to Applebee’s to fire up your summer by ordering any steak entrée and adding a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for only $1 more! This limited time offer is available for Dine-In, To Go and Delivery.

Relax and soak up the sun with the latest Mucho Cocktails - Strawberry Summer Squeeze® and Electric Lemon Crush - made with premium spirits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enjoy any one of Applebee’s mouthwatering steaks, like the juicy 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin and for just $1 extra, add on 12 pieces of our crispy battered and fried golden-brown Double Crunch Shrimp. The shrimp are served with a delicious cocktail sauce that pairs seamlessly with any steak for a tasty summer deal. Fans can visit their local Applebee’s, or order via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app ( iOS, Google ) , to experience the crunch for themselves.*

Take your meal to the next level by adding one of Applebee’s two NEW Mucho Cocktails, $6 Sunshine Sips. Only at your local Applebee’s can you enjoy the NEW Strawberry Summer Squeeze – a refreshing summertime cocktail made with Bacardi Superior, strawberry, premium lemon sour, and lemonade. Or, invigorate your tastebuds with the NEW Electric Lemon Crush – a vodka lemonade made with ultra-premium Grey Goose Vodka, blue curaçao, premium lemon sour, and lemonade. Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $6 Sunshine Sips To-Go at participating locations.**

“Back by popular demand, our latest summer deal of a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 with any steak entrée is the perfect way for guests to enjoy themselves without breaking the bank,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Paired with our new $6 Sunshine Sips, which feature Bacardi Superior or ultra-premium Grey Goose, this is a deal you won’t want to miss!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app ( iOS, Google ).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entrée order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts, or promotions. While supplies last.

**Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s ®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,676 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

