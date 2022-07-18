TIBCO Cloud Integration Unlocks the Power of Real-Time Data with Breakthrough iPaaS Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant enhancements to TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, its industry-recognized iPaaS offering, powered by TIBCO Cloud™. This expands the potential for integration of applications, data, and devices across hybrid environments, assisting customers grappling in a volatile business world to accelerate business outcomes. TIBCO Cloud Integration delivers remarkably faster automation of business processes and integration of digital assets across the enterprise. By speeding up and simplifying app development, businesses can now respond to market trends even faster, creating a competitive advantage for customers.

“It’s essential for organizations to focus on data to overcome today’s many business challenges. Properly leveraging data can empower businesses to turn those challenges into opportunities,” said Randy Menon, senior vice president and general manager, Connect and TIBCO Cloud, TIBCO. “TIBCO Cloud delivers scalable, adaptable solutions that drive integration between all systems, operations, and processes. Together, we enable our customers to unlock the power of real-time data.”

TIBCO Cloud features new innovations that further accelerate app, data, and device connectivity via a SaaS-delivered digital platform. These updates deliver significant value to customers, such as:

Delivering solutions faster with intelligence, embedded from design to deployment, enables developers to accelerate integration development using smart guidance for optimal technology approaches and design patterns. New enhancements also speed up data integration initiatives using AI/ML-based smart mapping technology, making mapping recommendations derived from deep learning of a developer’s mapping choices.

with intelligence, embedded from design to deployment, enables developers to accelerate integration development using smart guidance for optimal technology approaches and design patterns. New enhancements also speed up data integration initiatives using AI/ML-based smart mapping technology, making mapping recommendations derived from deep learning of a developer’s mapping choices. Increased agility with unified decision management and governance empowers business users to consolidate enforceable decisions across the organization with ease. This enables users to delegate decision authority to a shared service within TIBCO Cloud and reduce inconsistent decision-making.

with unified decision management and governance empowers business users to consolidate enforceable decisions across the organization with ease. This enables users to delegate decision authority to a shared service within TIBCO Cloud and reduce inconsistent decision-making. Rapidly capturing business value from events , new features simplify the development of an event-driven architecture. A new API Modeler allows for the easy design of AsyncAPIs for Apache Kafka®. Teams seamlessly share and discover event-driven APIs via an embedded registry in TIBCO Cloud, and events are easily published and subscribed to during solution development via point-and-click functionality, rather than through the development of custom code.

With this announcement, TIBCO forms a new partnership with Automation Hero to add intelligent document processing capabilities into automation applications, enabling customers to unlock valuable data that was previously difficult to access. “As a market leader in automating any document-centric process, we partnered with TIBCO to enable enterprise customers to create and realize enormous business value from unstructured data. This data is often trapped in documents and traditionally requires significant manual labor to extract,” said Stefan Groschupf, founder and chief executive officer, Automation Hero. “We look forward to publishing and making available the combined solution via the TIBCO Cloud Integration marketplace to make state-of-the-art AI document processing available with just a few clicks.”

“TIBCO’s ability to connect and integrate everything from any source has been a major factor in helping our business dramatically reduce the time-to-market for new automation and integration initiatives,” said Fabio Tormen, chief information officer, Venchi. “The flexibility TIBCO Cloud Integration provides is one of the primary reasons we can now quickly and easily connect with new partners and accelerate our growth in new markets.”

Supporting its leadership in connectivity, integration, and iPaaS solutions, TIBCO also announced its TIBCO Cloud Integration offering has been named a leader by leading analysts in the following reports: GigaOm Radar for iPaaS, GigaOm Radar for Cloud Platforms for Hybrid Integration and Automation, and the Nucleus Research iPaaS Technology Value Matrix.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

