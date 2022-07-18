ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur D. Little Expands Operations Strategy & Transformation Practice With Leading Procurement Expertise

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

Global Management Consultancy Arthur D. Little (ADL) has appointed Angela Dum as Associate Director to globally lead Procurement Innovation at ADL, focusing on industrial goods. Angela will support clients in taking procurement to the next level with new, innovative approaches, and in unlocking maximum procurement value across the company and extended ecosystem. She will be a member of the Global Operations & Transformation Practice senior team and based in Munich.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005470/en/

ANGELA DUM APPOINTED AS ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR TO LEAD PROCUREMENT INNOVATION (Photo: Business Wire)

A recognized procurement expert and thought leader, Angela joins ADL with 20 years of strategic consulting experience. She has a track record of holistically transforming procurement and realizing sustainable results in collaboration with her clients. She is a native Austrian, and has worked for clients in all major regions of the world. She holds a Master’s in Social and Economic Sciences from Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration, as well as a Master’s in European Management from Bocconi University Milan.

Angela comments, “The time for procurement is now – more than ever. Procurement’s role and contribution have never been more critical, and will continue to be a major competitive differentiator going forward. We have always operated in times of change, but now is the time of disruption. Procurement has to find resilient and evolving new answers to ever-increasing cost pressure, persistent global supply challenges, and pressing sustainability requirements, while reinventing itself to cater to new business models and contribute to overall company performance as a source of innovation and growth.

“For example, excellence in supplier and risk management has been a must-have; cultivating new strategic partnerships and supplier ecosystems and driving co-innovation are ways of finding fast and creative responses in new realities. The “Ambidextrous CPO” is required to manage the old and the new – the established and the disruptive – simultaneously, and foster an organizational DNA that allows for both. I am excited to work with our clients to fully unlock the potential of ‘Ambidextrous Procurement’.”

Bernd Schreiber, Global Head of Arthur D. Little’s Operations Strategy & Transformation Practice , adds, “We are very pleased to have Angela joining our growing global Operations Strategy & Transformation team. With its major value contribution potential, Procurement is a high-priority topic in our joint work with our clients. Angela brings expertise and experience that I am confident will serve our clients’ needs particularly well, on both a local and global basis. I am excited to collaborate with Angela and warmly welcome her to Arthur D. Little’s global Operations Strategy & Transformation team.”

Operations Strategy & Transformation has a long-standing history at ADL, and become an ever more critical pillar of our offering. We have successfully supported our clients with tailor-made, world-class solutions to design highly competitive value chains globally. We stand for creative, digital, and radically new solutions. Procurement Innovation constitutes a crucial part of ADL’s Operations Strategy & Transformation capabilities.

ABOUT ARTHUR D. LITTLE

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com or www.adl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005470/en/

CONTACT: Further information from:

Dominik Kronberger

Content and Communication Manager

+49 175 5806317

Kronberger.Dominik@adlittle.com

KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Arthur D. Little

PUB: 07/18/2022 08:06 AM/DISC: 07/18/2022 08:06 AM

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

