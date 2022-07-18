WATCH: Bills’ QB Allen Saved By Quick Reflexes of Chiefs’ Mahomes

It has often been said that ‘greatness recognizes greatness.’

The phrase takes a special meaning in the realm of professional sports, as many of the games’ greats face-off in spirited competition. From Earvin ‘Magic Johnson battling on the basketball court with Larry Bird, to Tom Brady leading his team on the gridiron against Peyton Manning and his squad, such duels are born from a fierce desire to win. Often times, they can lead to a begrudging respect, and perhaps a growing friendship.

In today’s NFL, Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the preeminent rivalry in the pro sports landscape … and not just on a football field.

Paired with former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, Allen was set to take on Mahomes and his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce in the second round of a charity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

While walking across the course, a football was surprisingly thrown in Allen’s direction. Displaying some of the keen awareness and quick reflexes which have made him a superstar, Mahomes snagged the ball with one hand, thus saving Allen from being hit in the face.

In addition to rapidly going viral on social media, the video also stirred the feelings of both fan bases, in what is also becoming one of the biggest team rivalries in the NFL. While some Chiefs fans were quick to to defend their star signal-caller, Bills’ fans were equally as eager to point out that the ‘better quarterback had been saved.’

Allen, who was recently named the “scariest player” in the NFL, played some of the best football of his career in 2021. Throughout the regular season, the 25-year old threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns, against 15 interceptions. His dual threat capabilities in both the passing game and the run game make him a metaphorical nightmare for opposing defenses.

In the postseason, Allen was equally as masterful. Albeit in a losing effort, Allen’s quarterback play was more-than deserving of a win in the divisional round against the Chiefs. During the final two minutes of the tightly contested game, Allen threw two go-ahead touchdowns to wide receiver Gabriel Davis as the Bills and Chiefs exchanged leads three times before ending regulation tied at 36. The Chiefs won 42–36 in overtime after winning the coin toss and scoring on the opening drive. Allen and the Bills offense never touched the ball.

Despite the fierce competitive nature of the two, both Mahomes and Allen share a tremendous amount of mutual respect, as well as an apparent like for each other. On the day before their historic playoff matchup, each was effusive in his praise for his counterpart.

“He’s an awesome dude and has his foundation set up that helps a lot of people,” Allen said of Mahomes. “That’s something I admire. He’s a really good dude off the field.”

Mahomes responded by expressing his admiration for Allen, as well. “He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well — great dude,” Mahomes said.

Shortly after the conclusion of their divisional round matchup, the quarterbacks shared a handshake, brief embrace and warm sentiments. In the weeks and months since, the relationship between the two superstars appears to have been strengthened. In June, Allen and Mahomes joined forces on the golf course to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in ‘The Match,’ another annual charity golf event.

Undoubtedly eager to clear the bad taste of the 2021 postseason from their palate, Allen and the Bills will be hard at work, planting the seeds for success during training camp.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will almost certainly be on their path towards Buffalo’s pursuit of a championship.

In the spirit of a true rivalry, each side would not have it any other way.