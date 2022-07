UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This report was nothing short of scathing. But while it details the colossal law enforcement and school district breakdowns, it doesn't address the one thing 21 victims' families want; accountability. The father of Uziyah Garcia still hasn't accepted that his son is gone. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish I could hold him, and tell him I love him."He clings to reminders of his 10-year-old's voice that went silent along with 21 others inside Robb Elementary School on May 24. "I just want a little bit of answers. I think I deserve it."Some...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO