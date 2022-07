SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An evidentiary hearing in the case of a man charged with the disappearance of a missing Farmington Hills woman was adjourned before it took place. Floyd Galloway Jr. was charged with the murder of Danielle Stislicki, a 28-year-old woman who disappeared in December 2016. The Berkley man, who pleaded guilty to charges of kidnappings and criminal sexual conduct in a separate case in late 2017 was later identified as a person of interest in Stislicki's case.

