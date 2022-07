HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a man was rescued with the help of other local agencies Sunday afternoon near the Twin Bridges. According to dispatch, the water rescue call came in around 1:44 p.m. Officials believe the man had gotten his car too far into a water behind the Sinclair gas station and had trouble getting out. The Henderson City Rescue Squad says the man was found in the water about 25 feet from the shore, in one of the sloughs, not in the Ohio River.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO