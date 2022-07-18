ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘I Think It Fuels Our Fire’: Dan Campbell Reacts to S.O.L.

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase "Same old Lions" is synonymous with the losing culture of an organization that one only one one playoff game in the modern era. Any talk of potential success is met with a raised eyebrow, especially since supporters of the Detroit Lions have been let down on many...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, according to North Carolina's CBS 17 and confirmed by Johnson's former teammates. The cause of death is still unknown. Johnson was drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. He spent five years in Pittsburgh, recording...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals' Big Roster News

There's been a lot of drama in the Arizona Cardinals organization this offseason - mostly surrounding the team's relationship with star quarterback Kyler Murray. But one bit of roster news just hit the wire that will really get Cardinals fans excited. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals center Rodney...
GLENDALE, AZ
numberfire.com

Raiders' Kenyan Drake (ankle) expects 'to be definitely ready to go'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) said he would be limited heading into training camp this offseason, but expects "to be definitely ready to go" for Week 1. Drake suffered a brutal ankle injury towards the end of the 2021 season on an illegal tackle, but will hopefully have had enough time to recover by the start of the season. While teammate Josh Jacobs has been entrenched as the team's primary ball-carrier since Drake joined the team, new head coach Josh McDaniels has guided Patriots offenses that utilized multiple backs throughout his tenure there. Drake's health will be worth monitoring when training camp opens, but he could see a big bump in fantasy value if he were to assume the "James White role" in the Raiders' offense.
NFL
NFL

NFL Network's extensive 'Inside Training Camp' coverage kicks off Monday, July 25

NFL Network provides extensive coverage of all 32 NFL training camps with Inside Training Camp. Starting Monday, July 25 and continuing through Wednesday, August 10, Inside Training Camp offers more than 112 live hours of training camp coverage, highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Presented by Wilson on Saturday, July 30 starting at 9 a.m. ET.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#S O L#The Detroit Lions#Nbc Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy