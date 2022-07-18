‘I Think It Fuels Our Fire’: Dan Campbell Reacts to S.O.L.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) said he would be limited heading into training camp this offseason, but expects "to be definitely ready to go" for Week 1. Drake suffered a brutal ankle injury towards the end of the 2021 season on an illegal tackle, but will hopefully have had enough time to recover by the start of the season. While teammate Josh Jacobs has been entrenched as the team's primary ball-carrier since Drake joined the team, new head coach Josh McDaniels has guided Patriots offenses that utilized multiple backs throughout his tenure there. Drake's health will be worth monitoring when training camp opens, but he could see a big bump in fantasy value if he were to assume the "James White role" in the Raiders' offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO