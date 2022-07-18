ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder includes a sneaky reference to The Rock, Taika Waititi confirms

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Director Taika Waititi has confirmed that a joke in the third act of Thor: Love and Thunder was, as many thought, a reference to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder follow.

Thanks to Korg’s voiceover, we discover that he’s found a partner of his own by the time the MCU movie reaches its conclusion. He is holding hands in a pool of lava with his new partner Dwayne – who is also made of rocks.

In reply to a fan pointing out the similarities between Dwayne being made of rocks and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Waititi said on Twitter that it was "no coincidence", thereby confirming that the name was very much intentional.

See more

Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth, though, were a little more surprised by something else that made the cut: A post-credits message stating that ‘Thor will return’

"I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, shit. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?'" Waititi told Insider . "But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

Johnson, meanwhile, is set to appear in a superhero movie for real as Black Adam. The DC movie is releasing in cinemas on October 21, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now. If you've already seen the movie, check out our guides to Thor: Love and Thunder ending explained, Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes explained, and every Thor: Love and Thunder Easter egg you might have missed.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Suffers One of MCU's Worst Box Office Drops

Thor: Love and Thunder is inching towards a global $500 million haul at the box office. Despite that, the film has suffered one of Marvel's worst second weekend drops. Between its first two weekends in theaters, the Taika Waititi flick dropped 68-percent, tying it with both Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home in drops. As the numbers go, No Way Home happened to open significantly higher, with just over $100 million extra coming in during its opening weekend.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan Reportedly Joined MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot

It's been three years since MCU's Fantastic Four reboot was officially greenlit by Marvel Studios, yet we still don't have any concrete information about its potential release date window and the actors who would bring the beloved group of heroes into the MCU. Thankfully, it seems that they are now rounding up the casting by adding another renowned actor Jamie Dornan.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Dwayne Johnson
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Proves We Don't Need a Thor 5

On its way to becoming the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a consistently high bar with its productions. While the studio's decades-long string of critical hits is loved by millions, the film output from the outfit has gotten increasingly divisive as it progresses into "Phase Four" and beyond. Case in point, Marvel's latest release—Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder—is just the fifth MCU film to not receive Rotten Tomatoes' coveted "Certified Fresh" badge, signaling a fair share of critics didn't care of the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Korg#Mcu#Dc
digitalspy.com

Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way

Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Did Gorr's Daughter Get Powers in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Read at your own risk!. Thor: Love and Thunder sets the God of Thunder in a new journey that will forever change the course of his life as he takes a totally different role aside from being a hero who fights all the time – being a father to Gorr's daughter but how did she get powers?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans Are Petitioning for Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Ahead of SDCC

The San Diego Comic-Con is a glorious day for Marvel fans as Marvel Studios will announce several upcoming projects that will pave the future of the mega-franchise. Along with the highly-anticipated announcements about Marvel Comics characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men's arrival in Phase 5, fans are also demanding for one of the MCU's strongest avengers, the Scarlet Witch, to have her own solo film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scenes, Surprise Marvel Cameos Explained

Thor: Love and Thunder landed in theaters earlier this month. It's the Asgardian Avenger's fourth solo adventure, and the 29th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie since 2008. It sees director Taika Waititi, who also helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, bringing his comedic touch to another superhero caper (and its two post-credits scenes).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New MCU Scoop Fuels Giancarlo Esposito's Casting as Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom

Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially greenlit a reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, three years after, there hasn't been an actual development about the reboot, including the next actors who would bring the heroes back to the MCU. Thankfully, Marvel Studios seemingly made progress by adding Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito as Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

No, The Russo Brothers Aren't Working on Secret Wars

Joe and Anthony Russo are getting their much-deserved break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the unprecedented success of Avengers: Endgame. Now, The Russo Brothers' status in the franchise remains unclear but the general assumption within the fandom is that the directing duo will be back to helm the franchise's next big crossover event which is reportedly going to be Secret Wars.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Lashana Lynch's Behind-the-Scenes Photos Get Reactions From The Marvel's Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris

Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next week. The MCU film featured some exciting cameos who made up the Illuminati, including Lashana Lynch. Lynch first appeared as Carol Danvers' best friend, Maria Rambeau, in Captain Marvel. Sadly, the character was killed offscreen in WandaVision, but Lynch played an alternate version of her in the new Doctor Strange. In Earth-838, Maria became Captain Marvel instead. This week, Lynch took to social media to show off some great behind-the-scenes photos. The post also caught the attention of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) who will soon be starring in The Marvels.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy