The Top 10 Secrets of NYC’s Madison Square

By Stephanie Geier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntapped New York has uncovered the secrets of a lot of the major “squares” in New York City, including Times Square, Herald Square, Union Square, and Washington Square Park, among many others. Next up is Madison Square, alongside Madison Square Park. The park, named for James Madison, the fourth president of...

The NYC Bodega: A History of Violence and Resilience

You probably won’t find Jesus next to ketchup and mayonnaise anywhere but a New York City bodega where the city’s character, diversity, and history are embodied in a physical space. Morning to night and night into morning, bodegas are open, offering an assortment of goods including New York’s famous Chopped Cheese sandwich, as well as the head-turning bodega cat.
Celebrate our Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award With Us

We have exciting news! Untapped New York has just been awarded Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award for being in the 1% of all experiences worldwide! The Best of the Best Award is given to experience companies that win TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award five years in a row (which we did!). To celebrate, we’re offering 20% off all Untapped New York tours occurring on or before August 31 with the code we created the discount code BESTOFTHEBEST. On our tours, we welcome guests to go inside places nobody else goes to — or has access to, like Ellis Island’s Abandoned Hospital and Grand Central’s lost movie theater. Read on below for more of our popular tours!
otdowntown.com

Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
boweryboyshistory.com

Hot as Hell: Surviving the deadly heat wave of July 1911

The New York Tribune of July 7, 1911, says it all: “Heat’s Scythe Mows Down 56 On Fifth Day.”. The city was in the midst of a devastating heatwave gripping in the entire Northeast during the first two weeks of July 1911. There was little escape from the scorching temperatures among the cramped tenements. New York’s beaches offered some respite, but you had to cram into a sweltering train cabin to get there. Rudimentary air conditioning had only been invented a few years before and was hardly widespread.
thepositivecommunity.com

JP Morgan Chase Brooklyn Mixer

The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
untappedcities.com

The Raunt: Jamaica Bay’s Lost Fisherman’s Paradise

Today there is hardly any trace of a community that inhabited the more than 100 structures that once existed along the A train tracks north of Broad Channel and east of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The area had the unusual name of “The Raunt,” one of the few places in New York City, including “The Bronx,” that incorporates an article in its name. The Raunt Channel, which surrounded the community on three sides, inspired the community’s name.
Big Frog 104

Cha-ching! Lucky New Yorker Wins Cash Life

Cha-ching! A New Yorker hit the lottery, winning cash for life. Check your ticket. Someone in New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing. The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:
yeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Maoz Stand inside Long Island Mall has Closed

Maoz Vegetarian was the only ”real food” kosher option inside Long Island’s Roosevelt Field Mall, a popular shopping destination in the heart of Nassau County, NY. The eatery opened its stand inside the mall 7 years ago, but it has closed this week and will be replaced by a similar non-kosher-certified eatery.
Eater

New Yorkers Can’t Stand the Smell of Wingstop’s Fried Chicken

In the East Village, condo owners near a Wingstop that opened in April are freaking out over the smell of fried chicken wafting into their homes, as reported on EV Grieve. “We are getting blasted all day, every day,” said the resident, who’s doing outreach for the board of 425 E. 13th Street. “I’ve lived here for 14 years — it’s literally unbearable.” The smell is affecting two buildings, the second at 426 E. 14th Street, with residents having reached out to corporate owners who were basically told to live with it: “We discussed this with our VP of Construction and Operations and we are within our rights per the terms of our lease. We suggest that you reach out to your landlord to discuss your concerns.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
