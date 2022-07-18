Town council votes to install new playground sign

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Pineville Town Council voted Sunday afternoon to install a new sign in Palisades Park.

Council Member Mike Clay and Captain Kevin Smith of the Pineville Police Department oversaw the purchase and installation of a new sign created by Lazzer Graphics at the entrance of Palisades Park.

The sign – which reads ‘NO PARKING ON BASKETBALL COURT – was approved after, last month, Captain Smith brought it to the attention of Council Member Clay that local children were unable to play on the basketball courts at times due to vehicles being parked on this area of the playground.

This issue was presented by Council Member Clay at the June meeting of the Pineville Town Council, where it was decided by council that Council Member Clay and Captain Smith be granted permission to purchase and install the ‘NO PARKING’ sign in the basketball court area.

“With multiple reports of vehicles parking and driving down onto the basketball courts, parents are concerned for the kids trying to play,” said Captain Smith. “With the weather warmer and more children in the park, I think the sign is an easy reminder to keep the vehicles out of the area where the kids can play and the parents don’t have to worry.”

Councilman Clay was just one of the town council members sworn in earlier this month in the town’s June 30 inauguration ceremony following an extensive municipal election process – more on that here.

Clay, along with the mayor – Toby Lane – recorder – Vicki Knight Clay – and other town council members – Debbie Bowling, Sonja Davis, Brian Mitchell, and Debbie Wiles were sworn into their offices by Chief of Police Roger Snow, and officially began their four-year terms of office on July 1, 2022.