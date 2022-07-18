BSC President’s Run honors former attorney general

The community of Bismarck is showing its support at Bismarck State College providing scholarship donations in the name of an alumni that will never be forgotten in North Dakota, former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

“He would feel so honored about this. He loved his time at BSC,“ Beth Bakke Stenehjem said.

He passed away in January 2022, but his legacy will always be left behind for friends and loved ones.

“When you look at working adults and the support of working adults and the impact that his office has had on the economics in the community, it has been huge,” BSC President Dr. Douglas Jensen said.

Memories of Stenehjem were shared at the President’s run by all but especially by his now widowed wife who wears his name across her heart.

“Unfortunately, his life ended sooner than I wish it would have, but we had a great life,” Stenehjem said.

“Every year we pick an individual to honor or to provide scholarships in the name of,” Jensen said.

The gathering continued with a 2-hour road trip to Tour Cows & CO Creamery. The line of cars that stretched for miles included hot wheels, motorcycles, and even some hybrids.

“I’m very excited that there are other people in cars because I am not a motorcycle rider. I’m excited to go to Carrington it’s such a great place,” Stenehjem said.

Now in its 15th year, there may not be another gathering of this magnitude for a very long time. More than $100,000 dollars has been raised for scholarships.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.