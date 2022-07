NEW BRITAIN — New Britain officials have released the names of two men who died Monday in the city’s first and second homicides of the year. Conrad Jones, 24, of New Haven, and Michael Jackson, 33, of Rocky Hill, were found with apparent gunshot wounds on Walnut Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, police said. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO